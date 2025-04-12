How to choose a typeface for the digital world

Features
By published

Google's Rodolpho Henrique explains the role of typefaces in shaping brand perception and the typography trio that guarantee a good user experience.

digital typography random letters
(Image credit: Pablo Lagarto via Adobe Stock)
Jump To:

Typography is much more than just choosing a font – it plays a fundamental role in shaping a brand’s identity and influencing user experience in the digital world.

From the moment a visitor lands on a website or opens an app, typography helps set the tone, convey personality, and guide users through content seamlessly.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rodolpho Henrique
Rodolpho Henrique
Designer, Google

Rodolpho is a multidisciplinary digital designer working at the intersection of product, brand, and technology. Currently, at Google, he designs digital products used by more than 3 billion people worldwide. Before that, he was a Design Director at McKinsey & Company. Over the past 13 years, he has been transforming ideas into first-class digital experiences for startups and big leaders.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.