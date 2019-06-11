Free script fonts – also known as cursive fonts – are a popular style of typography, and are especially prevalent on the web. They're often representational of handwriting, which means if you have a little knowledge of how to scan and map artwork into font-generating software, it's relatively easy to create your own.

And many people have done just that. However, this abundance of free script fonts doesn't necessarily make things easier for designers. It can be tricky to find the diamonds in the rough. With this in mind we've selected a handful of brilliant free script fonts. They're all free to use in personal projects, but some have different rules for commercial usage, so make sure you double-check with the owner.

01. Tropical Asian

Perfect for capturing those summer vibes [Image: Font Space]

If you're looking to add a dash of summer vibrancy to your design work, Tropical Asian could be just the script font you're looking for. Taking its cue from that playful time of year, Tropical Asian channels summer vibes into it casual pen work. As its description points out, it's "perfectly fit for welcoming summer and your casual fun branding projects."

What's more, it's available to download for personal use for free as a demo. If you want to use the full range of Tropical Asian characters for commercial projects, get in touch with its creator at Konstantine Studio for a license.

02. Hoodson Script

Hoodson Script blends retro and handwritten styles [Image: Hendra Maulia]

Perfect for logos, product packaging and poster designs, Hoodson Script is the latest font by prolific type creator Hendra Maulia. With a bouncy baseline and a bonus Swash set, this font packs personality into every curve. If this looks like the font for you, you can download it for personal use for free. After a commercial licence? It will only set you back $17.

03. Serendipity

Serendipity is more than just a happy accident [Image: Pixelbuddha]

If you're after a beautiful free cursive font, then by a stroke of good luck Serendipity is here to help. Created by The HungryJPEG, this font is free for both personal and commercial use, and comes available in both OTF and TTF formats. Packed with over 90 hand-drawn characters, Serendipity is the perfect way to add a dash of individuality to your lettering and logo designs. Simply download it now to get started.

04. Youth Touch

Get in touch with your inner child with this energetic font [Image: Font Space]

Add some youthful energy to your work with this vibrant font created by Herofonts' very own Guilhem Greco. Capable of supporting 310 characters, Youth Touch is a versatile font that's free to use for personal use. If you're after a license or have a question about the font, its creator is only an email away.

05. Vegan Style

You don't need to be a vegan to enjoy this amazing font [Image: Font Space]

We love this chunky yet sleek free script font Vegan Style created by Billy Argel. Not only does it blend boldness with beauty, but it also supports 280 characters. Perfect for when you need to add a touch of elegance and personality, this font is free to download for personal use. If you need a commercial license, all you have to do is get in touch with Argel himself.

06. Sugar & Spice

Feeling festive yet? [Image: Font Space]

Maybe you've started planning for the holidays already, or maybe it's a little early for you. Either way, get ahead on your festive designs by downloading this sweet free script font, Sugar & Spice. It's the work of Brittney Murphy Design, and is free for personal use only. Short ascenders and descenders make it ideal for multi-line type designs.

07. Shink

This script font comes with lots of alternates to explore [Image: DaFont]

Free script font Shink is designed to be delicate and feminine, but still highly legible. It also includes plenty of alternates, which you can use to customise your designs. Shink is free for personal use or $15 for a commercial license, and you can show your appreciation to creator 7NTypes by donating if you're a fan.

08. Hickory Jack

Hickory Jack was created by designer Brittney Murphy, who is 'obsessed with fonts' [Image: DaFont]

We love this laid back cursive font design by Brittney Murphy, who confesses to being 'obsessed with fonts'. Murphy also says on her website she's been 'working to make the world less ugly since 1983', which is evident in Hickory Jack's design. This typeface is free for personal use, but you'll need to contact Murphy to obtain a commercial license.

09. Crunchy

Crunchy is perfect for retro-style designs [Image: DaFont]

If you're looking for a free script font with a really authentic feel, this Crunchy design might just be the solution. Free for personal use, Crunchy is one of many popular designs by typographer Mans Greback. With a distinct vintage feel to it, Crunchy is perfect for any retro-style designs, and will also make it look like you took the time to personally hand-write each letter.

10. Alex Brush

This flowing script font was created by type designer Rob Leuschke [Image: 1001 fonts]

This beautiful, flowing script font was created by designer Rob Leuschke of TypeSETit. Leuschke specialises in unique lettering and typographic designs for advertising, branding, promotion and public relations. However, Alex Brush is available free for both personal and commercial projects. This font features short ascenders and descenders, and is nice and legible, making it perfect for all manner of design projects.

11. La Sonnambula

The elegant opera-inspired La Sonnambula [Image: 1001 fonts]

Designed by Fernando Haro, a freelance graphic designer who describes himself as an eclectic typographer, La Sonnambula is a handwritten and extended font that has been designed with calligraphic texts and elegant titles in mind. It's named after an opera by Vincenzo Bellini, performed by Maria Callas in Milan in 1957. Despite its classic roots, it's bang up to date, even including a Bitcoin symbol.

12. Lily of the Valley

Lily of the Valley is a script font with some lovely decorative touches [Image: DaFont]

Gregory Medina – aka dcoxy – does a great line in fonts that are free for personal use, and Lily of the Valley is just one of his wide range of attractive script fonts. Fun and quirky with some charming flourishes on many of the letterforms, it features a full set of lower and upper case characters, plus accents and symbols. For numbers and extra weights, contact Medina to buy a licence for the full version.

13. Flanella

This script font is free for commercial use, too [Image: DaFont]

This looping script font is full of character and flair. Flanella can be used for free in both commercial and personal projects – although donations to the designer are much appreciated.

14. The Woodlands

The Woodlands is free for both personal and commercial use [Image: Behance]

Free cursive font The Woodlands is the work of designer Jeremy Vessey. "It has a modern calligraphic aesthetic that is extremely popular," Vessey comments on Behance. "The Woodlands was created to give designers a free alternative, which will help you achieve that lettering feel we all love." The Woodlands is free for both personal and commercial use.

15. Noelan

Add some charm to your designs with Noelan typeface [Image: Behance]

Free cursive font Noelan comes from the team at ndro. This a clean and modern design is free for both personal and commercial use. It also includes a number of alternates and international characters, for easy mixing and matching to achieve exactly the look you want.

16. Beautiful Bloom

Create eye-catching designs with free cursive font Beautiful Bloom [Image: Behance]

Free cursive font Beautiful Bloom is one of many beautiful type designs from Mats-Peter Forss. Available at no charge for personal use, Beautiful Bloom is great for a variety of print and digital projects, including stationery, posters, logo designs and more.

17. Milkshake

Thick, substantial script font Milkshake was created by typographer Laura Worthington [Image: Bold Faced Goods]

Laura Worthington is the typographer behind thick, substantial script font Milkshake, which is available over on Bold Faced Goods. Worthington comments: "As I went through the design and development phase, I was really drawn to how round and thick it was turning out and I liked this look – it makes it a sturdy font, capable of holding up against busy backgrounds and bold enough for headlines or titling treatments."

18. Variane Script

A classic all-American script font [Image: Font Space]

Created by Boy Moch Tomi, this stunning free script font harks back to the good ol' days of classic design and marked Tomi's first attempt at creating script fonts. He says, "I am very interested in the script because of its complexity and only a few of them are free to use. I hope that these fonts will be useful for everyone." The modern take on classic cursive is reminiscent of early 20th century American signage and can instantly give your brand a touch of vintage charm. Variene Script is free for personal and commercial use.

19. Fabfelt Script

After a script font with a hint of retro? Try Fabfelt... [Image: Fabien Despinoy]

French graphic designer Fabien Despinoy is the creative behind Fabfelt, a free script font with an industrial feel. "I tried to design a handwritten typeface without graininess," he says. The result is a natural-looking font with a little retro charm.

20. Debby

Debby is a warm brush font that works well on greeting cards [Image: Befonts]

It's not strictly cursive, but hand-drawn brush type Debby will add a natural touch to your designs. It's ideal for anything from wedding invitations, poster and logos to greeting cards and more, thanks to its irregular, bouncing characters that add a personal feel.

21. Black Jack

This sophisticated type design was created by Ronna Penner of Typadelic [Image: Font Squirrel]

This sophisticated Black Jack type design was created by Ronna Penner of Typadelic. Although this cursive font is only available in one style, Black Jack is made up of 177 characters, including a full set of upper and lower case letters and numbers. It's free for use in personal and commercial projects.

22. Anke Calligraphic FG Regular

Unusually among cursive fonts, Anke Arnold's design has a set of more than 100 kerning pairs built in [Image: 1001 fonts]

One of the best free script fonts, Anke Calligraphic FG Regular was originally designed by Anke Arnold, but has been extended to include international characters by Fontgrube Media Design. It's only available in TrueType, rather than OpenType, but does have a set of over 100 kerning pairs built in, offering an approximation of the benefits of OpenType. And it's free to use commercially.

23. Aguafina Script

Aguafina Script Regular is economical in its use of letterforms [Image: 1001 fonts]

This eye-catching and elegant free script font from Sudtipos offers a set of clean lines that manage to flow without expanding to fill every bit of space. It's economical with its use of the letterforms, reducing the capital A to a simple up/down stroke with a stylish flick. Aguafina Script is one of those cursive fonts that's great for bold headlines.

24. Tahu!

Tahu! is a professional-looking script font [Image: Behance]

Tahu! was designed by Indonesia-based graphic designer Syaf Rizal, who describes it as "a clean and professional, modern script font". It includes a full upper- and lowercase set, plus numerals, punctuation and a range of special characters, making it nice and versatile. This script font is free for both personal and commercial projects, so you can use it however you like.

25. 5th Grade Cursive

A fancy font, 5th Grade Cursive is great for any retro-style designs [Image: DaFont]

5th Grade Cursive is one of many handwritten fonts created by type designer Lee. A fancy cursive font, this free design has a retro look and feel to it, making it perfect for all your vintage-inspired projects. Batchelor's design also makes use of OpenType features to make it appear all the more natural.

26. Christopher Hand

Create the appearance of effortless scrawl with this cursive font [DaFont]

This handwritten cursive font Christopher Hand by El Stinger isn't the most technically competent in our list, but we love the ease of the letterforms and the honesty of the designer's notes. You may find yourself doing a little bit more work than usual to kern pairs together, but the end result will make it worthwhile: an appearance of effortless scrawl. This one is free for personal use, and if you want to use it commercially, the designer asks that you email him and send him 'something nice from your hometown'.

27. Grand Hotel

Grand Hotel is a throwback to the 1930s, and has serious retro charm [Image: Font Squirrel]

Designed by Brian J Bonislawsky and Jim Lyles for Astigmatic, free script font Grand Hotel takes its inspiration from the title screen of the 1937 film Cafe Metropole starring Tyrone Power. It has a classic weight and subtlety that make you think of artisan signage and craft, but its cursive lowercase lends itself to a host of different uses.

28. Puzzled

This free cursive font is nice and distinctive [Image: Behance]

With gentle curves and a haphazard, handwritten aesthetic, Puzzled is a great font if you want to make a statement. It comes with a wide range of punctuation marks, plus numerals and multilingual support. This font was designed by Dmitriy Chirkov, and is available to download for free on Behance.

