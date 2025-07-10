Nerds Assemble! I've found the best Prime Day deals for Marvel fans

We're already into day 3 of Prime Day this year, and if you're feeling like it should be over by now, then you're absolutely right. I'm sick of seeing coffee machine deals (although 50% off this golden Moccamaster is pretty cool), and if you ask me, 4 days of Prime is far too long, and I've definitely got deal fatigue.

However, the show must go on. And to keep the vibes going, I've found some genuinely great deals on Marvel merch over at Amazon that hopefully my fellow nerds can appreciate.

Hasbro Deadpool head
Save 30%
Hasbro Deadpool head: was £107.99 now £75.99 at Amazon

This is probably the best purchase I've ever made in my life and the most prized artefect I have on my gaming shelf. It's life-sized, comic-accurate, and pretty hilarious too.

Hasbro Deadpool head
Legoooo
Save £22
Hasbro Deadpool head: was £89.99 now £67.99 at Amazon

This buildable Marvel logo was only launched earlier this year, and this price cut is a little surprising to see so soon. It's a bit basic, being just the iconic Marvel logo with a few Avengers minifigures sticking out, though this 931-piece set could still make a great addition to any gaming room,.

Spiderman LED Neon Light
Home office
Save 20%
Spiderman LED Neon Light: was £19.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

This iconic Spider-Man neon light is a great asset to enhance your decor, and is easily wall mountable, making it suitable for any space. It's a little small, at 26cm (10.2") tall, but that can make it easier to access whenever you want to activate the comic red glow via the USB cable.

Marvel Hasbro Red Hulk Fists
HULK SMASH
Save 20%
Marvel Hasbro Red Hulk Fists: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

I'm pretty sure these red Hulk hands are marketed for kids, but it does say "one size fits most".

You have to admit, these look so fun for wearing around the home and pretending to smash up your premises (I 3D printed a giant Hulk fist not long ago and can confirm it is super fun for short periods of time). Also, Brave New World was a great movie, and I loved it.

Deadpool Funko POP! Bitty 4 pack
Mini Marvel
Save 62%
Deadpool Funko POP! Bitty 4 pack: was £13 now £4.99 at Amazon

Another deal for Deadpool fans (he's my fave), comes in the form of these mini mystery Funko pops. I've never really been convinced by the mini versions of Pops and always thought they were far too expensive for the size.

However, at this price, it works out at just over £1 per pop, and that's actually pretty reasonable if you ask me. Though with that said, I'm used to paying £13 per figure for Pop Mart's Deadpool collection.

