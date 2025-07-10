We're already into day 3 of Prime Day this year, and if you're feeling like it should be over by now, then you're absolutely right. I'm sick of seeing coffee machine deals (although 50% off this golden Moccamaster is pretty cool), and if you ask me, 4 days of Prime is far too long, and I've definitely got deal fatigue.

However, the show must go on. And to keep the vibes going, I've found some genuinely great deals on Marvel merch over at Amazon that hopefully my fellow nerds can appreciate.

The best of the bunch is 30% off on Hasbro's talking Deadpool head, which is the best purchase I think I've ever made in my lifetime. It's strictly 18+, and it's for good reason. As this Canadian merc will shout at you, swear at you, make inappropriate jokes and has 600+ fun phrases to make you laugh.

The other options I've rounded up below include neon lights, desk accessories, Funko Pops, Lego sets, and cosplay accessories – though if you want to 3D print your own cosplay props, I have a handy tutorial on that.

Buy it Buy it Buy it Save 30% Hasbro Deadpool head: was £107.99 now £75.99 at Amazon This is probably the best purchase I've ever made in my life and the most prized artefect I have on my gaming shelf. It's life-sized, comic-accurate, and pretty hilarious too.

Legoooo Save £22 Hasbro Deadpool head: was £89.99 now £67.99 at Amazon This buildable Marvel logo was only launched earlier this year, and this price cut is a little surprising to see so soon. It's a bit basic, being just the iconic Marvel logo with a few Avengers minifigures sticking out, though this 931-piece set could still make a great addition to any gaming room,.

Home office Save 20% Spiderman LED Neon Light: was £19.99 now £15.99 at Amazon This iconic Spider-Man neon light is a great asset to enhance your decor, and is easily wall mountable, making it suitable for any space. It's a little small, at 26cm (10.2") tall, but that can make it easier to access whenever you want to activate the comic red glow via the USB cable.

HULK SMASH Save 20% Marvel Hasbro Red Hulk Fists: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon I'm pretty sure these red Hulk hands are marketed for kids, but it does say "one size fits most". You have to admit, these look so fun for wearing around the home and pretending to smash up your premises (I 3D printed a giant Hulk fist not long ago and can confirm it is super fun for short periods of time). Also, Brave New World was a great movie, and I loved it.