The new Lego Legend of Zelda set has a $300 price tag

Zelda fans, this one is for you. The first-ever Legend of Zelda Lego set is coming our way in September, featuring the Great Deku Tree from fan-favourite titles Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. Preorders for the 2,500-piece set are live now, but it will set you back $299.99 / £259.99 directly from the Lego store.

We love Lego, and Nintendo seems to be investing in its video-game-inspired Lego sets lately with this latest Zelda addition. Did you know there are plenty of Mario Lego sets out there for both kids and creative adults to enjoy? My personal favourite is the Lego Piranha Plant set which makes for the perfect Nintendo gift.

The Great Deku Tree set is a 2-in-1 package that offers builders the choice to recreate the tree as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – with lush green foliage adorning the tree, or it can also be constructed as the version from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (our pick as one of the best Nintendo Switch games,) which swaps out the greenery for vibrant pink blossoms covering the tree.

Preorder now - Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Lego set for $299.99 / £259.99 directly from Lego. Build the Earth spirit and guardian of the forest in your own home with this first-ever Legend of Zelda-inspired Lego set. Orders will ship from September 1, 2024.

While Nintendo has previously partnered with Lego for Super Mario sets, we've never had traditional Lego minifigures included before. However, this set features four mini-figures including Princess Zelda and Link dressed in a blue Breath Of The Wild attire, plus Lego versions of Young Link and Adult Link for Ocarina Of Time - so that $300 price tag could maybe be worth it.

The set also comprises notable scenery from the game series too, including a pedestal for the Master Sword, as well as Link's House. These extras can either be incorporated into the build or constructed separately as smaller models.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Lego)

Additionally, there are other buildable characters and creatures as part of the set such as Hestu the Korok (with his maracas), several smaller Koroks, Deku Babas, Navi the Fairy, and the Deku Sprout.

If that isn't cool enough, the Great Deku Tree's face can be animated, moving its eyebrows and mouth with the press of a lever when built in the BOTW style. Alternatively, the OCOT build has a mechanism included that can open the tree's mouth, revealing a Skulltula creature (spider-like enemy) inside.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Lego)

The 2-in-1 nature of this set offers a lot for your money, while allowing Lego enthusiasts the freedom to customize the Deku Tree however they choose. The build is elegantly mounted on stands, regardless of which variant you choose to create, providing an effortless way to show off the set once complete. Who needs one of the best desk accessories or an office plant when you have this?

