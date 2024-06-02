The new Lego Legend of Zelda set has a $300 price tag

But at least it comes with mini figures.

Brand new Legend of Zelda lego set
(Image credit: Nintendo / Lego)

Zelda fans, this one is for you. The first-ever Legend of Zelda Lego set is coming our way in September, featuring the Great Deku Tree from fan-favourite titles Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. Preorders for the 2,500-piece set are live now, but it will set you back $299.99 / £259.99 directly from the Lego store.

We love Lego, and Nintendo seems to be investing in its video-game-inspired Lego sets lately with this latest Zelda addition. Did you know there are plenty of Mario Lego sets out there for both kids and creative adults to enjoy? My personal favourite is the Lego Piranha Plant set which makes for the perfect Nintendo gift

Preorder now

Preorder now - Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Lego set for $299.99 / £259.99 directly from Lego. 

Build the Earth spirit and guardian of the forest in your own home with this first-ever Legend of Zelda-inspired Lego set. 

Orders will ship from September 1, 2024. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

