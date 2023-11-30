The best Nintendo Stocking fillers in 2023

Everybody loves Nintendo, and these low-cost gift ideas are perfect for gamers and creatives of all ages, handpicked by us as the perfect festive stocking fillers. It might be too early for most people to be getting into the holiday spirit just yet, but now that Black Friday is officially behind us, it's basically Christmas.
Don't panic, we've aimed to do the hard work for you this year and we've already put together a separate festive gift guide for creatives to help you get the ball rolling. Start your holiday shopping early and get all of your loved ones ticked off the list so you can relax once the big day arrives, and save yourself some money in the process.
From stocking fillers for younger creatives to must-have Mario accessories, we've rounded up our picks below of the most weird and wonderful Nintendo gifts for creatives. If you're after some specific Nintendo deals, see our guides to the best retro game consoles, as well as the best Super Mario Lego sets.
Why not get an officially licensed Mario soft toy for the Super Mario fan in your life? A great stocking filler for kids, this plush is super soft and reasonably priced too at around $19 depending on where you shop. There's currently an offer of two plushes for £20 at Game in the UK (individually £12.99), so you could get even get a matching Luigi plush too.
If you're not sure which Switch games somebody likes (or which games they already own) then we'd recommend getting them a Nintendo eShop voucher to buy Switch games directly from their console. You can get any amount, but we suggest $35 - as that's usually the ballpark price of a typical Switch game, and a $10 voucher might not stretch as far, so they'd need to add to it.
If you're looking for a Lego set to gift a loved one this holiday season then the Lego Piranha Plant is an absolute winner! Who needs a house plant when you have this snapper guarding your desk? One of the more affordable Lego sets on the market, this carnivorous brick plant is "real-sized" too, big enough to compete with even the best office plants.
If you have a young one in the family who loves Animal Crossing then you can't go wrong with this charming woodland 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch video games in the world, and and now you can own a piece of it (literally) for yourself.
It's a Switch toaster. Yep. A plastic mini toaster for your Nintendo Switch game cartridges. Absolutely nobody asked for this but it's just a bit of fun, and for under $10/£15, chances are it will at the very least bring a smile to a Switch fan's face. If you're looking for something similar, see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories.
I actually own this spiky blue shell pillow, and it sits nicely on my gaming chair. It's super soft with a memory foam texture and makes for a great addition to any gaming room set-up. It would also be perfect as a unique standout pillow for a child's bedroom, and maybe even as a comfy toy for spoiled pets. But there's no way I'd let my dog near mine.
If you or someone you're shopping for already owns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch, then this is the perfect stocking filler gift as it extends the game by an additional 48 remastered courses from across the Mario Kart series, and it gives you new characters too! You'll get to race as Birdo, Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler.
This deluxe racing wheel from HORI is licensed by Nintendo and the perfect gift for a Mario Kart and racing gamer. It offers an ergonomic wheel design, plus pedals, and a convenient onboard control system built to create an authentic racing simulation. You'll never lose at Mario Kart again with this bad boy.
These Nintendo Switch game keyrings from Etsy are adorable and a perfect little gift for the Nintendo fan in your life to keep on their keys or bags. They're practical too, as the size means you can actually store a Nintendo game card in there for safe keeping (but this might not be the best idea if you're attaching it to your keys!).