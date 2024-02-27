The best Cricut Easter ideas: egg-cellent craft inspiration for the holidays

If you’re looking for the best Cricut Easter ideas and projects to try out for the holidays, then I've found some wonderful tutorials for you. My picks will really spruce up your Easter decor and gifts this year and each project is tailored to Cricut. The best Cricut machines are smart digital craft cutters that can slice through a huge variety of materials, and help you personalise almost anything.

Cricut machines can also be used for drawing, heat press designs and more. So, whether you’re new to the Cricut game or a hardcore crafter, you’ll no doubt love the many ways you can make something truly unique. With our list of free SVG files and plenty of tips, you’ll be flying through your Easter projects in no time.

By using my suggestions of crafted Easter ideas in the videos below, you can create a range of exciting Easter themed products, decorations and gifrs, and perhaps you’ll become so inspired that you start selling your inventions! (Read our guide to how to make money from Cricut.)

Best Cricut Easter ideas: video tutorials

1. 3D Easter eggs

In this Easter themed Cricut video, Craft With Sarah shows viewers how to make some subtle yet very effective seasonal decorations. Sarah has also included a template that you can use, and shows viewers a unique way to add some 3D decoration to any Easter set up. You can even add LED fairy lights to make the eggs light up.

2. Easter project ideas

If you're looking to make a range of Easter themed products this year then you'll love this video by Shea (Trebushea), who shows viewers how she uses her Cricut Explore Air 2 to make a range of Easter themed crafts, with plenty of the ideas that look so sleek you could even sell them.

3. Easter card tutorial

Want to send out some super cute Easter greetings cards to your loved ones? Watch this tutorial by Main Road Digital Creations and you'll be well on your way to crafting a stack of adorable cards that have animals peeking out at the recipient. Luckily, the free SVG files will work on any Cricut machine.

4. Make an Easter t-shirt

Your Cricut doesn't just have to be used to make decor, you can even personalise clothing. The Magnolia Housewife shows how she uses a Cricut machine to make a super sweet Easter themed tee, and how simple it is to layer vinyl to get a really cool effect. Read our guide to the best Cricut materials and Cricut accessories for more on how to create these kinds of projects.

5. Craft a wooden Easter sign

Welcome guests into your home with an adorable Easter themed wooden sign this year. In a really informative video, Makers Gonna Learn shows viewers how to make something that looks so simple, and will never be wasted once the season is over – because you can swap it out for another theme.

6. Farmhouse Easter decor

DIYS At The Schwowin's Nest shows users how to make some rustic looking farmhouse Easter decor with some quick and easy tips. In this video, you’ll learn how to make decor that looks super luxe and can be used for years to come.

7. Easter gift projects

Watch this video by Kayla’s Cricut Creations and learn how to make eight themed projects that will delight any recipient. You’ll make sweetie jars, chocolate egg holders and personalised bubble wands. Kayla shares plenty of great ideas for Easter goodies.

8. Designer inspired Easter eggs

Another from Kayla’s Cricut Creations, this video centres on showing viewers how to make some stunning personalised eggs for Easter using a Cricut. Inspired by a highly sought after designer, these eggs are simple to make and could be used as place holders, in an Easter egg hunt, or as decor.

9. Cute crafts for Easter

Bethadilly demonstrates how to make several Easter themed projects, including beautiful baby grows, treat bags, t-shirts, plastic eggs and hanging frames. Watch along with Bethany and in just a few hours you’ll have nailed seven super sweet Easter projects.

Best Cricut Easter ideas: frequent questions

What can Cricut be used for? These electronic cutting machines will easily become your new best friend, and our Cricut beginners guide can help you get started. Being able to cut through a variety of materials, from paper and wood to vinyl and even leather, Cricut machines can be used to personalise an endless amount of projects. Whether you want to make items for personal use, decorate your home for the season, more affordable gifts or even items to sell.

How do I choose the right Cricut machine for me? There are a wide range of Cricut machines on the market, and many of them come in several versions. So, it can be hard to figure out where it is best to start. Our guide to the best Cricut machines will help you decide which machine to buy based on what materials you’re going to be cutting, the level of projects you’re going to be working on, and how much you want to spend.

Are Cricut craft machines hard to use? Cricut are easy digital craft machines that have been designed to make complex craft and design projects simple. Each machine can be used via an app, and projects created in the Cricut Design Space app.

What software does Cricut use? Cricut has its own Design Space app for creating, selling and sending projects to a machine for cutting. You can also use the best digital art software for creating bespoke projects; also read our guide to the best software for Cricut.