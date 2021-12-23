The best Cricut accessories in 2021

The best Cricut accessories can enable crafters to get even more out of Cricut's range of machines and produce all kinds of designs. There's now a huge range of Cricut supplies available, from essential tools to cases, bags and more. Cricut itself produces a tools, materials and other supplies for Cricut machines. It even offers blank T-shirts, bags, coasters and more for you to apply your designs to. For those items, you may wish to choose options from other brands depending on your needs, but when it comes to essential parts and tools, we recommend sticking to Cricut's own to guarantee quality.

The best Cricut supplies also make fantastic Christmas presents for anyone who enjoys crafting with a Cricut machine, be it the Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2 or Cricut Joy. In our list below, you're sure to find something for yourself or for a gift for any keen crafter. If you've yet to purchase a Cricut device and want to learn more about what they can do, see our guides to the best Cricut machines, paired with the best laptops for Cricut . For Cricut-like machines, see our best Cricut alternatives guide.

Meanwhile, read on for our selection of the best Cricut accessories. We'll start with general Cricut supplies that can be useful whichever Cricut device you have, then we'll look at the best Cricut Maker accessories, the best Cricut Explore Air 2 accessories, and finally the best Cricut Joy accessories.

The best Cricut accessories

The best Cricut accessories for all devices

(Image credit: Cricut)

01. Cricut Basic Tool Set The best Cricut tool set Specifications Suitable for: all Cricut machines Reasons to buy + Suitable for all Cricut machines and all materials + Cheaper than buying each item separately

If you buy only one item on this, make it Cricut's own Basic Tool Set. It's perhaps the most essential of Cricut supplies for any Cricut machine, whether you work with vinyl, paper or iron-on projects. The five-piece set includes everything you need to lift, cut, burnish, and weed a variety of materials. It contains scissors, tweezers, a scraper, a spatula and a weeder along with four interchangeable end caps.

The scissors have micro-tip hardened stainless steel blades, the spatula is ideal for preventing tearing and curling as you lift and the weeder can remove tiny cuts, including negative pieces of vinyl and iron-on from the sheet. Only when you try weeding vinyl for the first time will you discover just how much you need it! You can buy all of these items separately, but you save a significant amount if you buy them together in this kit.

(Image credit: Honey-Can-Do)

02. Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart The best Cricut storage cart Specifications Suitable for: all Cricut machines Reasons to buy + Strong and sturdy + Plenty of storage capacity Reasons to avoid - You need the space for it

Whether you're working with paper, card or vinyl, if you're a keen Cricut crafter (or a crafter of any kind), you'll surely end up with a lot of supplies. As well as the Cricut accessories in this list, you'll no doubt want to have a range of materials at hand to work with. It can become a challenge to keep everything organised so that you can find what you need easily, so a good storage cart can really make life easier. The Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart has varying drawer sizes to store all of your Cricut supplies and it's strong enough and large enough to support any Cricut machine. It measures 38.1 x 63.5 x 81.3cm and has 12 drawers.

Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Air 2 accessories

(Image credit: Cricut)

03. Cricut Scoring Stylus The best Cricut accessory if you work with paper Specifications Suitable for: Cricut Maker, Cricut Maker 3, Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Explore 3 Reasons to buy + Good quality + A great time-saver for those working with paper and card Reasons to avoid - Could score more deeply

If work specifically with paper or cardstock, you're bound to need a scoring stylus at some point. It will enable you to get the perfect crease to make envelopes, cards, boxes, papers flowers, and a whole lot more. If you're working on cards or a 3-D project, it's a great way to guarantee straight lines, and it will save you a lot of time. You can also use it to score a line in the Cricut Explore, which can house a scoring stylus and blade at the same time to allow you to cut and score without changing mats.

(Image credit: Cricut)

04. Cricut Premium Fine-Point Blade The best replacement blades are always handy Specifications Suitable for: Cricut Maker, Cricut Maker 3, Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Explore 3 Reasons to buy + Strong and precise + Suitable for a range of materials Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest blade

A couple of replacement blades are among the most essential of Cricut supplies to always have on hand. Made from premium German carbide steel, its gold-coloured premium Fine-Point blades are designed to make intricate cuts in a variety of thin to medium-weight materials including paper, cardstock, poster board, vinyl and iron-on. You can buy non-Cricut branded replacement blades for cheaper, but for guaranteed quality, we would recommend sticking to Cricut's own.

(Image credit: Cricut)

05. Cricut StandardGrip Machine Mat Pack of 3 The most versatile Cricut mat Specifications Suitable for: Cricut Maker, Cricut Maker 3, Cricut Explore Air 2 and Cricut Explore 3 Reasons to buy + Suitable for a wide range of materials + A pack of 3 saves you money Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for heavyweight materials or fabric

Another Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Air 2 accessory that you can never have too many of are Cricut mats. While Cricut mats are reusable and you get a couple with your machine, Regular use soon takes its toll so it's worth having spares. Cricut itself produces four mats for the Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore machines, but the StandardGrip Machine Mat is by far the most used because it serves for a wide range of mid-medium weight materials, including textured paper, cardstock and embossed cardstock, vinyl and infusable ink transfer sheets.

It's not suitable for heavier materials or fabric – for that you'll want the StrongGrip mat or FabricGrip matt respectively, but this will serve for the most popular fabrics used with Cricut machines helping to keep them in place. Made from a water-based paint and adhesive, the mats are available in several different sizes, but the most commonly used is the 12 x 12in option. Just make sure you keep the clear film covers on the mats when you're not using them in order to keep them free from dust and scraps.

(Image credit: Luxja)

06. Luxja Rolling Tote Bag The best case for Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Specifications Compatible with: Cricut Maker, Cricut Maker 3, Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Explore 3 Reasons to buy + Fits both Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore machines + Good for avoiding shoulder pain + Pockets to carry Cricut accessories Reasons to avoid - Only available in two colours

The chances are you might not always be working with your Cricut machine at home, and the Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore machines are fairly hefty pieces of equipment to lug around. Fortunately, there are some great carrying options available, including this, the Luxja Rolling Tote Bag, which is large enough to accommodate the Cricut Maker or Cricut Explore 2 or 3.

The brand has several carrying cases with shoulder straps that can hold the machines, but given the machines way close to 5kg, this rolling tote bag is much more recommendable, both for anyone with back or neck problems and anyone hoping to avoid such issues in the future! It also has useful pockets to hold vinyl sheets or other materials, as well as other accessories you might choose from our list of Cricut supplies. It comes in either black or grey.

The best Cricut Joy accessories

(Image credit: Cricut)

07. Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set The best Cricut Joy accessories bundle Specifications Suitable for: Cricut Joy Reasons to buy + Contains essential tools + Cheaper than buying them separately Reasons to avoid - None

The Cricut Joy is a wonderfully compact and portable device, significantly smaller than Cricut other models. It's the ideal choice for smaller crafting tasks like making labels, stickers and greetings cards. Cricut has a set of essential tools designed specifically for use with the machine. You get a spatula for lifting delicate materials like paper from your cutting mat, a weeder to remove unwanted pieces of vinyl or iron from your design and a scraper for applying vinyl decals and cleaning remains of material from your mat.

(Image credit: Cricut)

08. Cricut Joy Tote The best Cricut Joy carry case Specifications Suitable for: Cricut Joy Reasons to buy + Perfectly fits the Cricut Joy + Comfortable to carry + Practical and well-designed Reasons to avoid - Not a hard case

The Cricut Joy's compact portability make it ideal for travel, so you'll want to travel with it, so you'll need a case to protect it, and in this case we recommend Cricut's own carrying solution for the perfect fit. Measuring 29.5 cm x 16 cm x 11.6 cm, the official Cricut Joy Tote offers extra padding to provide a safe, snug fit and the colour accents complement the colour of the Cricut Joy itself.

It has a shoulder strap and handle that make it comfy to carry, a divider and interior pocket to store your cord and pens, and there's even a magnetised back pocket for cutting mats.

