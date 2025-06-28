Stacey Solomon recommends the Cricut Joy Xtra for organising – but you can get a label maker for a lot less
Cricut is great for home DIY, but if it's mainly labels that you're making, I've found a much better deal.
TV personality Stacey Solomon has a very tidy home (as she shares with her millions of followers on social media), and it was recently discovered that she relies on one of the best Cricut machines to achieve her clutter-free cupboards.
Organising a home can be difficult when there are multiple people and pets to manage, and it's proven that one of the top ways you can get on top of things is by having a designated place for everything to live – and whacking a label on it to make it official (see Marie Kondo's tips on decluttering your tech).
The Cricut Joy Xtra is Solomon's label maker of choice, and her sister Jemma (owner of a bespoke label-making business, The Label Lady) also creates an array of vinyl labels covering everything in the kitchen, from cookie jars to cereal containers.
As much as we love Cricut machines for DIY on Creative Bloq, owning one of the best label makers instead is a much more affordable way to get the job done, especially if your sole purpose is to categorise things. I've picked out a few deals below on some top-rated label makers under £100, or see our picks of the best vinyl cutters for more options.
Today's best label maker deals for home organisation
We haven't personally tried or tested this label maker model, but with over 11,000+ positive reviews on Amazon, it looks like a winner. From what I can gather, the Nelko P12 is app-controlled using Bluetooth connectivity, with ready-to-go templates for home organisation.
US Deal - $39.99 $22.99 at Amazon
This label maker from Brother is a bit more premium and offers compatibility with both desktop and app-based design software. There's also a library of Google and Apple fonts to choose from, and it prints wider 1-inch labels compared with other label makers.
US Deal - $99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable yet fancy-looking label maker, then the NIIMBOT is a top choice. It's number 3 on our list of best label makers, and I love the retro aesthetic that it offers. The labels are also vintage style too.
US Deal - $59.39 at Amazon
