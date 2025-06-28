TV personality Stacey Solomon has a very tidy home (as she shares with her millions of followers on social media), and it was recently discovered that she relies on one of the best Cricut machines to achieve her clutter-free cupboards.

Organising a home can be difficult when there are multiple people and pets to manage, and it's proven that one of the top ways you can get on top of things is by having a designated place for everything to live – and whacking a label on it to make it official (see Marie Kondo's tips on decluttering your tech).

The Cricut Joy Xtra is Solomon's label maker of choice, and her sister Jemma (owner of a bespoke label-making business, The Label Lady) also creates an array of vinyl labels covering everything in the kitchen, from cookie jars to cereal containers.

As much as we love Cricut machines for DIY on Creative Bloq, owning one of the best label makers instead is a much more affordable way to get the job done, especially if your sole purpose is to categorise things. I've picked out a few deals below on some top-rated label makers under £100, or see our picks of the best vinyl cutters for more options.

(Image credit: Stacey Solomon / Cricut)

Today's best label maker deals for home organisation

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on label makers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.