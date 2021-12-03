The best label maker can be used to keep your home neat and tidy, or to help budding businesses stay on top of deliveries with quick and professional shipping labels. While many think of a label maker as handheld device with a single font, many of today's best label makers come with a range of fonts and even colours to print a variety of labels, to your liking.

A typical label maker will use heat to develop your text onto a removable label, which means you will need to re-purchase label maker tape on a semi-regular basis. We took into account the efficiency of printing, connection type, and ease of use when ranking the best label makers. Other important factors include the range of fonts and text sizes available.

We have included one of the best Cricut machines in this guide, because it is brilliant for printing vinyl labels. However, there are also label makers from Brother and Dymo that come with tape inserts for iron-on clothes labeling and a variety of colour types.

The best label makers in 2021

(Image credit: Brother)

01. Brother P-Touch Cube Plus PT-P710BT The best label maker overall is decidedly modern Specifications Best for: Most people Size: 12.8 x 12.8 x 6.7 cm Fonts: Uses Google libraries Connectivity: Wireless TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + The modern choice + App-controlled + Rechargeable Reasons to avoid - No on-board controls

Many of the best label makers come with on-board QWERTY keyboards reminiscent of old mobile phones, but the Brother P-Touch Cube Plus PT-P710BT takes a more modern approach. Like most things in our lives these days, it won't need replaceable batteries and instead can be recharged between uses.

Pair the Brother P-Touch Cube Plus PT-P710BT with your smartphone for app controls, which also make the most of a huge bank of Google and Apple font options. You'll get the smartphone advantage of in-built spell check before printing your labels over Bluetooth, and labels go up to an inch in width, which is wider than many of the alternatives on the market.

Although this does not come included, you'll also get the option of glittery and colourful printing tape, available through the Brother shop. These will be well-suited to those who want to make striking labels for their businesses or add some fun to house organisation.

(Image credit: Dymo)

02. DYMO Label Manager 500TS The best label maker from Dymo Specifications Best for: On-board control Size: 12.28 x 31.18 x 23.3 cm Fonts: 10 Connectivity: USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good font selection + Clip art and symbols available + Clear, colourful display Reasons to avoid - A more expensive option

With 10 on-board fonts, 25 font sizes, and 32 text styles, the DYMO Label Manager 500TS has a lot of options to suit businesses and home use. Its display is colourful and clear, with a keyboard-style display that's easy to use and not too small. It's also a touchscreen label maker, which allows you to scroll through fonts and sizes easily.

This is a great one for those who make a variety of labels, because it can store up to 500 frequently used options to give your shortcuts when printing repeat labels. The generous size is also great for printing larger labels, and you can go up to one inch in width with this option. The battery pack is also rechargeable, and you can plug the DYMO Label Manager 500TS into your computer for further customisation.

(Image credit: Brother)

03. Brother PT-H110 The best label maker from Brother Specifications Best for: Value Size: ‎20.4 x 11 x 5.8 cm Fonts: 3 Connectivity: USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact size + Handheld design + Built-in label cutter Reasons to avoid - Limited fonts

It's got fewer bells and whistles than many of the best label makers on the market, but for an entry-level option, the Brother PT-H110 is the best in the business. It is powered by three AAA batteries and is completely handheld, with everything you need to make labels on-board. There are three different fonts and 14 frames for some added customisation.

We like that the label cutter is included to the side of the Brother PT-H110. It makes cutting off your label neat and efficient, and prevents waste of replacement tapes. The Brother PT-H110 can take 3.5mm, 6mm, 9mm, and 12mm tape widths, so it is suitable for tasks of all sizes.

(Image credit: Dymo)

04. DYMO Embossing Label Maker The best embossing label maker Specifications Best for: Embossing Size: 21.29 x 15.87 x 9.52 cm Fonts: 1 Connectivity: N/a TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Classic embossed look + No batteries needed + Budget-friendly Reasons to avoid - Only one font

The best label makers have come a long way since the battery-free, embossing models were created. Recently though, we've been seeing that classic black embossed font all over spice cupboards, home offices, and other basic labelling tasks.

While it cannot rival thermal label printing for speedy use and font selection, the DYMO Embossing Label Maker is battery-free and simple to operate. It also brings a classic and nostalgic look that can't be replicated. Simply turn and click to choose your desired character, and you can pack your DYMO Embossing Label Maker away to take it on the go.

(Image credit: Cricut)

05. Cricut Joy The best vinyl label maker Specifications Best for: Hobby crafting Size: 21.4 x 13.8 x 10.8cm Fonts: Endless Connectivity: Wireless TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at Currys Reasons to buy + Can make any label imaginable + Large dimensions + A portable Cricut option Reasons to avoid - Requires software

The Cricut Joy is a brilliant option for those who want to make vinyl labels. Because it is designed to cut vinyl, it is perfect for making all manner of stickers, including labels. This Cricut can cut more than just vinyl, and you can use it to make labels and stickers out of vinyl, cardstock, and even iron-on materials.

You will need to use Cricut software to design and print your labels, and the printing can be done via Bluetooth direct from your app or laptop. Because it's a Cricut, this is a less conventional label maker option, but it is perfect for those who want to make creative and fun labels using downloadable art and a huge range of fonts. You can use the free version of Cricut's software, but if you do pay for more access, it will pay off with far more options to really help you experiment.

(Image credit: Phenomeno)

06. Phomemo D30 Mini Label Printer The best label maker from Amazon Specifications Best for: Compact design Size: ‎13.13 x 7.54 x 2.9 cm Fonts: N/a Connectivity: Bluetooth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable choice + Two-line printing + Emojis, borders and more Reasons to avoid - Narrow printing width

An Amazon-exclusive, the Phomemo D30 Mini Label Printer is a neat little label maker that's perfect for organising your fridge, your wires, and especially spices. It's only the size of a smartphone, so needless to say, it won't fit larger printing tape, but it takes on smaller tasks with very little effort.

Pair it with the compatible app to print your labels over Bluetooth. While the range of fonts is reportedly limited, there is a large selection of emojis, borders, and icons. It can also print in colour, which is fun for making creative labels to use in your day-to-day life.

(Image credit: Phenomeno)

07. Phomemo-M110 Label Maker The best label maker for jars Specifications Best for: Making smaller labels Size: 14.48 x 12.7 x 11.94 cm Fonts: n/a Connectivity: Wireless TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Neat and modern design + Comes in a range of colors + App includes free templates Reasons to avoid - Only 12 hour battery

The Phomemo-M110 Label Maker is another more modern option, with Bluetooth operation to pair and print directly from a smartphone or tablet. The Phememo app includes 124 preset templates for you to experiment with, before sending directly to your printer.

As opposed to printing directly on tape, the Phomemo-M110 Label Maker uses rolls of sticky labels exclusively. Not the most versatile, but perfect for labelling your kitchen jars or spices. There are two sizes available, but the largest is 0.48mm. Pair with festive or circular labels too with the Phememo shop on Amazon. Because it's wireless, the Phomemo-M110 Label Maker will need regular recharging, as it only has a 12-hour battery life.

(Image credit: Brother)

08. Brother P-touch PT-D600 The best label maker for clothes Specifications Best for: Labelling clothes Size: 20.07 x 19.3 x 8.64 cm Fonts: 14 Connectivity: Standalone or PC TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Create iron-on labels + Colourful display + Adjustable font width and size Reasons to avoid - Maximum 1-inch width

One of Brother's smartest domestic label makers, the Brother P-touch PT-D600 uses thermal printing on easy top-loading tape. You can buy iron-on clothing label tape to use in this label maker, which makes a selection of colors from navy blue on white to black on pastel pink. Simply insert into the Brother P-touch PT-D600 and you'll be sorted for all your clothes labelling needs.

The labels are fully adjustable, with 14 fonts and a variety of widths and font sizes. You can print a maximum of seven lines per label and it has a memory of up to 99 labels, which is brilliant for those who need to re-print more labels once they've ran out of their original run of prints.

The best label maker for you

How to choose the best label maker When choosing the best label maker, you need to consider what you'll use it for. For some, a label maker will facilitate a small business or store that's run from home, but others will simply want a label maker to organise their home with small sticky labels for spices and jars. We included a range of sizes in this guide, and the size of the label maker is another important factor. It goes without saying that a small label maker can only print small labels, so if you need a generous width, you will have to go up in size when choosing the best label maker for you. Connection is a big factor. Many more modern label makers can be used wirelessly, which means you can customise your labels from your phone and then send them over to your label maker to print. This is great for added fonts and styles, but it will mean that you need a Bluetooth connection at all times when printing labels. Some will prefer a simple manual embossing label maker, which does not even require batteries, but most people opt for a digital label maker with a Blackberry-style keyboard to make it easy to type out your labels and adjust the font and size on one device.

Read more: