Samsung's latest AI smartwatch is 20% off in time for Christmas

By
published

It's about time this smartwatch got affordable (pardon the pun)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on an orange background with the Creative Bloq deals tag on the left
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the company's latest wearable (released in July) and has a generous $75 off right now at Best Buy. This brings the price down to just $225, which isn't far off the lowest price ever recorded.

I own the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 model, which also has an impressive $150 off at Best Buy, down from its original retail price of $299. But which watch should you buy? If you're looking to spend less then you won't be disappointed with the Watch 6, however, if you feel that would benefit from enhanced AI-powered health insights and features such as sleep apnea tracking then the Watch 7 is for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: was US$299.99 now US$224.99 at Amazon

Save: $75

Overview: The Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and a rival to the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup. It doesn't offer the biggest upgrades from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6, but has exclusive Galaxy AI features for next-level health monitoring and sleep insights.

Key features: Watch size: 44mm / 40mm | Material: Armor Aluminum, Sapphire Crystal | Processor: 5-core 3nm Processor | Battery: 425mAh/300mAh | Resistance: IP68 5 ATM+, MIL-STD-810H

Release date: July 2024.

Price history: We recently saw this smartwatch hit its lowest price ever during Black Friday, which was $202 from Amazon. This price is only $22 more, and still a fantastic deal if you're looking to save.

Current price: $278.98 at Amazon | $299.99 at Samsung

Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Watch 7 for ourselves, but I own the similarly designed Galaxy Watch 6, minus the AI features. Our sister sites have highly praised the Galaxy Watch 7, with TechRadar praising the features you get for the price, and Tom's Guide loved the responsive interface and accurate sleep insights.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal

