The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the company's latest wearable (released in July) and has a generous $75 off right now at Best Buy. This brings the price down to just $225, which isn't far off the lowest price ever recorded.

I own the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 model, which also has an impressive $150 off at Best Buy, down from its original retail price of $299. But which watch should you buy? If you're looking to spend less then you won't be disappointed with the Watch 6, however, if you feel that would benefit from enhanced AI-powered health insights and features such as sleep apnea tracking then the Watch 7 is for you.

Looking for something a little different? We have a guide to the best Apple Watch alternatives for Android users, or if you prefer Apple, we've also been keeping tabs on the best Apple Watch Ultra prices for some top discounts.

The best Galaxy Watch 7 deal today

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: was US$299.99 now US$224.99 at Amazon Save: $75 Overview: The Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and a rival to the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup. It doesn't offer the biggest upgrades from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6, but has exclusive Galaxy AI features for next-level health monitoring and sleep insights. Key features: Watch size: 44mm / 40mm | Material: Armor Aluminum, Sapphire Crystal | Processor: 5-core 3nm Processor | Battery: 425mAh/300mAh | Resistance: IP68 5 ATM+, MIL-STD-810H Release date: July 2024. Price history: We recently saw this smartwatch hit its lowest price ever during Black Friday, which was $202 from Amazon. This price is only $22 more, and still a fantastic deal if you're looking to save. Current price: $278.98 at Amazon | $299.99 at Samsung Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Watch 7 for ourselves, but I own the similarly designed Galaxy Watch 6, minus the AI features. Our sister sites have highly praised the Galaxy Watch 7, with TechRadar praising the features you get for the price, and Tom's Guide loved the responsive interface and accurate sleep insights. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Galaxy Watch 7 in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.