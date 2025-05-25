Recommended reading

Samsung is giving away free Galaxy S25s worth £799 – the catch? You need to buy a Neo QLED TV first

News
By published

Prices start from £1,199 all the way to £9,499 for a Neo, but a free phone sweetens the deal.

Free S25 TV spotlight deal
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

You're probably sick of seeing Spring Sale and Memorial Day deals by now, but Samsung has some genuinely good offers up for grabs right now on its smart TV range. Some affordable, some a little outrageous.

The deal that caught my eye this morning was an email from Samsung offering free (yes, really) S25 smartphones worth £799 with the purchase of select Samsung Neo QLED TVs. Intrigued, I went to check out Samsung's Neo QLED range online, which I'm not too familiar with, and discovered that prices for these smart TVs start at £1,199 all the way to £9,499.

Samsung Neo QLED TV on a white backgroundBuy THIS
Samsung Neo QLED TV (2025)

Samsung Neo QLED TVs comprise quantum Mini LEDs (smaller than traditional LEDs, about the size of a grain of sand) and a higher density of these LEDs can be used, resulting in a much brighter, vibrant, and clearer display with better colour accuracy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 on a white backgroundGet this FREE!

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched back in January, and these smartphones are infused with superb Galaxy AI features, making them some of the best camera phones on the market for content creators.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1