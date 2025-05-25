You're probably sick of seeing Spring Sale and Memorial Day deals by now, but Samsung has some genuinely good offers up for grabs right now on its smart TV range. Some affordable, some a little outrageous.

The deal that caught my eye this morning was an email from Samsung offering free (yes, really) S25 smartphones worth £799 with the purchase of select Samsung Neo QLED TVs. Intrigued, I went to check out Samsung's Neo QLED range online, which I'm not too familiar with, and discovered that prices for these smart TVs start at £1,199 all the way to £9,499.

The free S25 deal doesn't apply to every QLED model, so you'll need to double-check each product listing to make sure the offer applies (you should see it in the offer section if you scroll down on the product page, and you'll need to use code AITV at checkout too). You can also code SPRING for 20% off, and there's up to £1,000 cashback up for grabs too on select TV models.

The cheapest Neo QLED model I came across that was eligible for the free S25 is the 43-inch Neo QLED (QN93F) 4K TV - and when you think about it, getting a brand new TV and smartphone for only £1,200 isn't all that bad. Not interested in the Neo range? You can also bag a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for only $999.99 over at Samsung (that's a $500 saving on the usual $1,499.99 price tag).

