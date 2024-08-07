I'm obsessed with my Samsung Frame TV – and it's currently $200 off

I've had the Samsung Frame TV for around three weeks now, and I love it. It's a unique 'art TV' that, when isn't being used as a standard 4K TV, doubles up as a wall-mounted, framed display that shows my favourite works of art and photography on rotation. And right now, the exact model I have has got $200 sliced off the price, over at Best Buy.

It's not for nothing that it's our top pick of the best Frame TVs out there. It has a matte finish that allows the art to sing, no matter where the TV is positioned in a room. And if you get additional snap-on frames, it can also look exactly like a beautiful frame. Get a Samsung art subscription and you can show all the great works of art from around the world, too.

Samsung Frame TV (50-inch, 2024)

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $1,099.99 from Samsung

Save: $200 Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is for art lovers and creatives alike. That's because it functions as a 4K TV, plus a wall-mounted art display that can turn on when you walk in the room. And it's beautifully designed, with many snap-on frames to buy (separately, unfortunately). This is the most recent 2024 model with matte finish. Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2024 Price history: I have seen this price before – most recently around Prime Day. But it's still a great deal for that. It's worth noting that only the mega big, mega expensive 85-inch model in the range is also on sale at the moment. Price check: Amazon: $1,097.99 | Best Buy: $1,099.99 Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

