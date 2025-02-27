This 42% saving on the Samsung Frame TV is staggering

It's down from $1,500 to $867.99 – and I'm seriously tempted.

The text, &#039;lowest price&#039; sits next to a press shot of the Samsung Frame TV, all on a yellow background.
(Image credit: Future)

When I reviewed the Samsung Frame TV last year, I loved the way the TV doubled up as a classy wall-mounted frame for all my favourite photography and art – turning on to a rotation of art when I entered the room. It's been a massive hit for creatives since it was released in 2017, and now, with a whopping 42% off, you can get the 55-inch Frame TV down from $1,500 to $867.99 over at Woot!

That's on the 2024 model, which I used last year, and which boasts the matte finish display that makes the featured art look great, even in bright rooms. For context, I reported on a very similar deal earlier this month with a 40% discount. But at 42%, this is officially the lowest I've seen this model go for.

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2024)Was: $1,500Now: Save:

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2024)
Was: $1,500
Now: $868 from Woot!
Save: $600

Overview: This is the lowest price I've seen on the most popular-sized TV in the range of Frame TVs. This is the exact model I reviewed, as well, and I loved it. It has a matte finish so the art looks real; a subscription of $3.99 a month gives you all the great art of the world to look at in 4K detail all day long, and the TV itself is a joy to use.

Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED | Backlight type: Edge-lit | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings.

Release date: August 2024

Price history: The last time I reported on this deal, it was 40% off, so this just about takes the biscuit with a 42% discount.

Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

