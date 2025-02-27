This 42% saving on the Samsung Frame TV is staggering

When I reviewed the Samsung Frame TV last year, I loved the way the TV doubled up as a classy wall-mounted frame for all my favourite photography and art – turning on to a rotation of art when I entered the room. It's been a massive hit for creatives since it was released in 2017, and now, with a whopping 42% off, you can get the 55-inch Frame TV down from $1,500 to $867.99 over at Woot!

That's on the 2024 model, which I used last year, and which boasts the matte finish display that makes the featured art look great, even in bright rooms. For context, I reported on a very similar deal earlier this month with a 40% discount. But at 42%, this is officially the lowest I've seen this model go for.

Have a look at my in depth Samsung Frame TV review for more details and photos of what it can look like when it's wall mounted. And if you want to see the competition, we detail all the best frame TVs currently available.

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2024)

Was: $1,500

Now: $868 from Woot!

Save: $600 Overview: This is the lowest price I've seen on the most popular-sized TV in the range of Frame TVs. This is the exact model I reviewed, as well, and I loved it. It has a matte finish so the art looks real; a subscription of $3.99 a month gives you all the great art of the world to look at in 4K detail all day long, and the TV itself is a joy to use. Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED | Backlight type: Edge-lit | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2024 Price history: The last time I reported on this deal, it was 40% off, so this just about takes the biscuit with a 42% discount. Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

