Deals hack! Get the 55-inch Frame TV for less than the 50-inch model

It's not every day you see a larger model of a TV cheaper than a smaller model – with both of them being on sale! That is the case this Amazon Big Day Deals. The 55-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is down from $1,497 to $797 at Amazon (with the 50-inch model selling for $997 – $200 more). The world makes no sense!

When I reviewed the Frame TV, I really liked the matte finish to the display, so that a light source nearby isn't necessarily going to spoil the art party, when you have the TV focussing in on a favourite piece of art. Couple things to remember, though – not all your art is going to fit to the exact frame of The Frame (obviously), and if you want it to, you'll either have to crop the painting/photograph, or have a border around the original art on screen. Seems like an obvious thing to point out, but it wasn't something that even occurred to me until I set it up to test. Check out our list of all the best frame TVs out there (there's a new kid on the block!).

Save 47% Frame TV (55-inch, 2024): $1,498 $798 at Amazon

Save £420: This is our favourite art TV – a beautiful 4K, QLED display that doubles up as a living art display, showing off your favourite art, and art of all the finest galleries in the world. This model has a wired One Connect box, and isn't wireless (like the Frame Pro, that came out this year). It's all super discreet and pretty, and well worth wall-mounting.

The Samsung Frame TV: our favourite art TV

What is an Art TV?

Art TVs – the 4K TVs that double-up as beautiful frames for crystal clear art work (straight from the museums of the world) are very popular right now. And the one that's leading the charge is Samsung's Frame TV. Ideally wall-mounted, you can also buy a stand to put your Frame in a choice spot in your room, and really show off the art (and TV) that you love.

When on the wall, it will turn into a slim picture frame when the TV is turned off. It can automatically turn on when you walk into the room, displaying your preferred art in glorious high definition.

