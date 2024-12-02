A 50-inch, 4K TV under £380/$390 for Cyber Monday? I can't see this lasting the day

This budget TV deal is so good, I had to buy it!

Two images of the Amazon Fire TV on an orange background.
Ever since my darling two-year-old threw something hard at the TV, sending it straight to the TV graveyard, I've been on the look out for a great TV deal. Turns out my boy has impeccable timing, as right now you can get the Amazon Fire Omni TV down from £649 to £379 over at Amazon. So I did!

In the US, it's down from $529 to $389 at Amazon.

