A 50-inch, 4K TV under £380/$390 for Cyber Monday? I can't see this lasting the day
This budget TV deal is so good, I had to buy it!
Ever since my darling two-year-old threw something hard at the TV, sending it straight to the TV graveyard, I've been on the look out for a great TV deal. Turns out my boy has impeccable timing, as right now you can get the Amazon Fire Omni TV down from £649 to £379 over at Amazon. So I did!
In the US, it's down from $529 to $389 at Amazon.
I'm excited to get hold of this TV (it arrives this Friday). In all the reviews I've read – especially on Creative Bloq's sister sites Tech Radar and T3 – it's described as one of the best budget TVs out there, punching well above its weight in picture quality and intuitive UX. There are notes that other TVs are brighter, but then with everything factored in – especially the record low Cyber Monday price – this seemed like a perfect option.
Amazon Fire TV (50-inch, 2023)
Was: $529 / £649
Now: $389 / £379 at Amazon
Save: $140 / £270
Overview: This is widely regarded as one of the best budget TVs out there, and though we haven't reviewed it yet, our sister sites Tech Radar and T3 both rate it as such. It's just excellent value – great picture quality at a great price. And with this record-low price, I just had to get myself one!
Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160); Dolby Vision IQ | Backlight type: Full Array Local Dimming | Refresh rate: 60Hz | 3x HDMI 2.0 + 1x HDMI 2.1 with eARC | Hands-free Voice support
Release date: June 2023
Price history: This is the current record-low price in the UK. In the US it's been as low as $349.
Price check: Only sold through Amazon
Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below.
Here is a range of the best prices on the Amazon Fire TV, wherever you are in the world...
