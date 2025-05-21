One of our favourite Art TVs has a big Memorial Day discount. Right now, you can save up to $1,800 on Samsung's popular The Frame TV models, with prices starting as low as $549.99 for a 32-inch display. We think the best deal of the bunch is on the 55-inch model, which you can bag for only $999.99 over at Samsung (that's a $500 saving on the usual $1,499.99 price tag).

We usually recommend the 55-inch model to anyone looking for the best Samsung Frame TV prices, as it offers a great blend of luxury with value for money. Deals on The Frame TV models tend to fluctuate throughout the year, but this price is pretty close to the lowest we've ever reported on outside of major seasonal sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

If you're considering owning one of the best Frame TVs as a digital art display for your home, then a Samsung Frame TV is a great place to start. We love that its super-thin bezels closely resemble a real picture frame, and the matte display makes traditional paintings look very realistic. See our in-depth Samsung Frame TV review for more details, or if you prefer your TV with legs, check out the best Samsung Serif TV prices.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung / Best Buy) (Image credit: Samsung / Best Buy) (Image credit: Samsung / Best Buy) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The most popular Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): at Samsung UK Save: $500 Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is hugely popular, not only thanks to its ability to display renowned artworks in your home, but the premium bezel and matte display only enhance the experience, and elevate digital images that can pass as genuine paintings. You'll need a Samsung Art Store subscription for $5.99 / £3.99 per month if you want access to art from around the world, or you can display your own masterpieces in your home. Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2024 Price history: The best price we've ever seen on the 55-inch model was back in February, when a surprising price cut saw it drop to $868 from Woot!. This is only $131 cheaper than the deal above, so there's no need for FOMO here. Price check: $997.99 at Amazon | $999.99 at Best Buy Review Consensus: Our Ecom editor recently reviewed this Frame TV model, and found that it looked gorgeous when wall-mounted, and the matte display makes photography look exceptional. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑



Don't want the 55-inch model? Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes. See our roundup of the best Frame TVs for other options from LG and Amazon.