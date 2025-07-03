We're less than a week away from Amazon Prime Day (July 8-11), but there are already some great deals worth getting excited about for digital artists. Take a look at our hub full of the best Prime Day drawing tablet deals.

Right now, you can bag 20% off one of the best drawing tablets with this deal on the 16-inch XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2) – now only $479 over at Amazon, and directly from XPPen, down from its usual RRP of $599.99. This is not only a bargain, but one of the best prices we've seen on this premium drawing tablet to date – it was $539.99 during Black Friday, so this price is far better.

For something a bit more budget-friendly, there's also 25% off the XPPen Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2) model listed for only $299.98 at Amazon right now, down from $399.99. If you can compromise with a slightly smaller display, this deal is a great choice for students preparing to go back to school in September.

We also consider XPPen tablets and pen displays to be excellent iPad alternatives for hobbyists, creative students, and pros. I've got all the details on these deals for you below.

The best drawing tablet deals you'll find today

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: XPPen)

Ends Today!! Save $360 XPPen Artist Pro 16TP (4K UHD): was $899.99 now $539.99 at xp-pen.com This is XP-Pen's latest Pro 16 pen display, and it's a fantastic device that runs on the new X3 Pro chip. It has an excellent stylus, and this low price has come back around since Black Friday last year (but ends in just a few hours according to XPPen's site - be fast!).

Save 20% XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2) 2.5K: was $599.99 now $479.98 at xp-pen.com This display from XPPen is a top choice for digital artists, thanks to the included X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, as well as its fully laminated anti-glare QHD screen. The 16-inch 2.5k (2560 x 1600) display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a built-in foldable stand for ultimate comfort.

Save $100.01 XPPen Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2): was $399.99 now $299.98 at Amazon A lot like the deals above, this pen display from XPPen also packs a punch, with a gorgeous laminated anti-glare display boasting 16384 pressure levels and an included X3 Pro stylus for precise and smooth lines. This budget-friendly deal is a great choice for creative students, though keep in mind that it's NOT a standalone drawing tablet, you need to use it with your computer or laptop

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the premium drawing tablets in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.