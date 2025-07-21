Depending on where you are in the world, it's approaching back-to-school territory for some. But there's no need to get yourself in a pickle hunting for affordable tech worthy of your creative studies – as I've found 3 deals on top drawing tablets for under $50 each, and they're pretty great ones too.

First up is the Wacom Intuos (Small) drawing tablet, which is currently down to $39.95 at Amazon, a 33% cut on the usual $59.95 price tag. This model is a little on the smaller side, but this only makes it even more portable for carrying around campus.

For something a little bigger, there's also a deal on the 10x6-inch XPPen Deco 01 V3 drawing tablet, now just $46.96 down from $59.99 over at Amazon. It's big, but thankfully it's not heavy, at only 8mm thick making it just as portable as the Wacom Intuos.

Lastly, we have the HUION Inspiroy 2 digital art tablet on sale for only $39.99 (previously $49.99) at Amazon. We consider most drawing tablets to be excellent iPad alternatives for both hobbyists and pros. I've got all the details on these 3 deals for you below.

Get back to school ready with these affordable tablet deals

Save 20% HUION Inspiroy 2 drawing tablet: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Don't be fooled by the low price of this Huion tablet. It might be cheap, but that doesn't make it poor quality. In fact, this drawing tablet has a unique scroll wheel & 6 hot keys for easy shortcut customisation, and it comes equipped with a battery-free stylus too Huion is a trusted brand, and we've previously reviewed several models, including the very similar Huion Inspiroy Dial 2, so take a look.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on some premium drawing tablets in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.