Get back to school ready with these 3 drawing tablet deals under $50

Deals
By published

Need a drawing tablet but on a budget? I've got you.

drawing tab deals
(Image credit: Huion / XPPen / Wacom)

Depending on where you are in the world, it's approaching back-to-school territory for some. But there's no need to get yourself in a pickle hunting for affordable tech worthy of your creative studies – as I've found 3 deals on top drawing tablets for under $50 each, and they're pretty great ones too.

First up is the Wacom Intuos (Small) drawing tablet, which is currently down to $39.95 at Amazon, a 33% cut on the usual $59.95 price tag. This model is a little on the smaller side, but this only makes it even more portable for carrying around campus.

Wacom Intuos (Small) drawing tablet
Save 33%
Wacom Intuos (Small) drawing tablet: was $59.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

This drawing tablet might be small, but its mini size makes it an excellent mouse replacement for your desktop setup, and it comes included with a 4K stylus too. For the price, we think it's excellent for digital artists, and it's compatible with MacOS, Windows, and Chromebooks.

See our guide to the best Wacom tablets for more options.

View Deal
XPPen Deco 01 V3 drawing tablet
Save 17%
XPPen Deco 01 V3 drawing tablet: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This might not be a mega deal, but XPPen makes some exceptional drawing tablets, so to bag one for under $50 is still a great achievement. The deco series from XPPen provides a professional drawing experience but at a fraction of the cost compared with flagship models.

See our guide to the best budget drawing tablets for more beginner-friendly choices.

View Deal
HUION Inspiroy 2 drawing tablet
Save 20%
HUION Inspiroy 2 drawing tablet: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Don't be fooled by the low price of this Huion tablet. It might be cheap, but that doesn't make it poor quality. In fact, this drawing tablet has a unique scroll wheel & 6 hot keys for easy shortcut customisation, and it comes equipped with a battery-free stylus too

Huion is a trusted brand, and we've previously reviewed several models, including the very similar Huion Inspiroy Dial 2, so take a look.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1