Get back to school ready with these 3 drawing tablet deals under $50
Need a drawing tablet but on a budget? I've got you.
Depending on where you are in the world, it's approaching back-to-school territory for some. But there's no need to get yourself in a pickle hunting for affordable tech worthy of your creative studies – as I've found 3 deals on top drawing tablets for under $50 each, and they're pretty great ones too.
First up is the Wacom Intuos (Small) drawing tablet, which is currently down to $39.95 at Amazon, a 33% cut on the usual $59.95 price tag. This model is a little on the smaller side, but this only makes it even more portable for carrying around campus.
For something a little bigger, there's also a deal on the 10x6-inch XPPen Deco 01 V3 drawing tablet, now just $46.96 down from $59.99 over at Amazon. It's big, but thankfully it's not heavy, at only 8mm thick making it just as portable as the Wacom Intuos.
Lastly, we have the HUION Inspiroy 2 digital art tablet on sale for only $39.99 (previously $49.99) at Amazon. We consider most drawing tablets to be excellent iPad alternatives for both hobbyists and pros. I've got all the details on these 3 deals for you below.
This drawing tablet might be small, but its mini size makes it an excellent mouse replacement for your desktop setup, and it comes included with a 4K stylus too. For the price, we think it's excellent for digital artists, and it's compatible with MacOS, Windows, and Chromebooks.
This might not be a mega deal, but XPPen makes some exceptional drawing tablets, so to bag one for under $50 is still a great achievement. The deco series from XPPen provides a professional drawing experience but at a fraction of the cost compared with flagship models.
Don't be fooled by the low price of this Huion tablet. It might be cheap, but that doesn't make it poor quality. In fact, this drawing tablet has a unique scroll wheel & 6 hot keys for easy shortcut customisation, and it comes equipped with a battery-free stylus too
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on some premium drawing tablets in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.
