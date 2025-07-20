How to paint believable environments for concept art using Photoshop and Blender

Concept artist Edward Barons breaks down his process for building convincing details into a scene.

Everything around us tells a story, from the scuffs left on a house wall when someone was moving in, to the worn-away sections on famous statues that everyone touches as they walk past. Painting an environment concept that feels like a believable place, no matter how outlandish the setting, often comes down to capturing these small details and placing yourself in the world.

In this tutorial, I’ll share the steps I took in approaching a detailed personal project, how I keep my concepts moving and avoid getting stuck, and the thought process I go through to add life to the scenes by trying to capture a human element. Hopefully this will demystify the design process. I’ll also share some small tricks and tips that help me manage detailed scenes.

Artist headshot; a man with a beard
Edward Barons

Edward is a concept artist who primarily works on video games. He’s part of the team developing a variety of AAA games at Flix Interactive.

