A love of kaiju movies inspired this 3D artist to create their own Cthulhu
3D art of the week: Sanghoon Oh tells us about his obsession with monsters and creating unique creatures.
Sanghoon Oh is a South Korean concept artist who specialises in creating characters. Here he tells us how he created his own Cthulhu.
I’ve always been a huge fan of kaiju movies, especially the incarnation of Godzilla from the MonsterVerse, as well as Pacific Rim.
I've harboured a desire to work on creature designs in kaiju movies for a long time, and even the monster I worked on just before my Cthulhu project was a kaiju.
I developed it with the hope that by continuing to create personal works centred around these creatures, I might be able to take on related projects in the future. For Cthulhu, I worked in ZBrush for the sculpting and painting, and Blender for all the texturing and rendering.
When sculpting, I pay close attention to the shape of the shadows by changing the direction of my lighting, rather than working with just one light source. As a case in point, although I enjoyed the sculpting for this project, I had to redo it multiple times because I wasn't satisfied with how the shadows looked.
See more of Sanghoon's art at via his Art Station account .
If you're inspired by Sanghoon's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.
This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.
3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.
