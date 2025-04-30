A love of kaiju movies inspired this 3D artist to create their own Cthulhu

Sanghoon Oh is a South Korean concept artist who specialises in creating characters. Here he tells us how he created his own Cthulhu.

I’ve always been a huge fan of kaiju movies, especially the incarnation of Godzilla from the MonsterVerse, as well as Pacific Rim.

I've harboured a desire to work on creature designs in kaiju movies for a long time, and even the monster I worked on just before my Cthulhu project was a kaiju.

I developed it with the hope that by continuing to create personal works centred around these creatures, I might be able to take on related projects in the future. For Cthulhu, I worked in ZBrush for the sculpting and painting, and Blender for all the texturing and rendering.

When sculpting, I pay close attention to the shape of the shadows by changing the direction of my lighting, rather than working with just one light source. As a case in point, although I enjoyed the sculpting for this project, I had to redo it multiple times because I wasn't satisfied with how the shadows looked.

