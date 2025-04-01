How to use Houdini 20’s new feather tool

How-to
By published

Learn to create realistic birds or fantasy beasts using Houdini's GPU-powered Feather system.

Image showing a feather from Mario Leone&#039;s tutorial: How to use Houdini 20 feather tool

Being a 3D generalist isn’t an easy path. It requires constant learning of the best 3D modelling software and adaptation to a variety of fields, but for those driven by curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, it’s a rewarding journey.

Each day presents new challenges and opportunities for growth, which pushes us to expand our skill set and explore unfamiliar territory. For me, the best part of taking on the generalist role lies in the chance to constantly learn new skills and put them to the test across different 3D domains.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS