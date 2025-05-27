Wondering how to create character designs that are ready for animation? I spent two decades doing just at Disney, and in this article I'll share my tricks for making lively characters that jump off the page.

01. Show attitude and expression with shape (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Distinct shapes and poses are key to making attitudes readable in character design for animation. You can show so much of this through your silhouettes, even without all the internal details.

02. Exaggerate key expressions (Image: © Aaron Blaise) I like to push facial and body expressions beyond realism in my character art for animation. A bit of exaggeration ensures the emotions pop and communicate effectively to the audience.

03. Eyes are the priority (Image: © Aaron Blaise) For me, eyes are everything. They’re the heart of emotion, so focus on making their shapes and direction crystal clear to ensure your characters engage the viewer.

04. Emotional lines (Image: © Aaron Blaise) I rely on a strong line of action to enhance emotional impact when I create characters for animation. This helps align body language with what a character is feeling.

05. Lead the Eye (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Guide the reader’s eye toward a centre of interest. This keeps the pose alive and tells a story, which will contribute to the animation.

06. Construct with clear and simple shapes (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Use simple shapes to build up your designs. Doing this enables you to find any pose from any angle you choose.

07. Push Proportions (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Try to push a character’s proportions whenever possible to avoid boring designs.

08. Learn a variety of archetypes (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Understanding the various character types broadens your design abilities. I strive to be able to design any character, from a grumpy old librarian through to cute babies.

09. Keep exaggerated expressions in mind (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Characters that can be pushed and pulled to allow for more exaggerated facial expression will increase the clarity and entertainment value.

10. Work with the animators (Image: © Aaron Blaise) Finally, when you design characters for animation, give the animators something to ‘act’ with in your characters. A good example could be a prop, which will help tell the audience who they are.

