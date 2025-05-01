Distinctive character designs are recognisable from just a quick glimpse of their outline. Why? Because they are built from strong, easily readable shapes. In the article below, concept artist Mariia Bulgakova shares her process for creating dynamic characters that make a big impression in an instant.

01. Make them memorable (Image: © Mariia Bulgakova) Start with simple geometric shapes to make your character recognisable. A strong silhouette makes the design visually impactful. Emphasise the silhouette using negative space such as cutouts in clothing, gaps in armour and so on.

02. Consider shape balance

Use a mix of large, medium and small shapes to build up a harmonious composition. This keeps the design engaging and avoids monotony creeping in.

03. Apply visual asymmetry (Image: © Mariia Bulgakova) Adding subtle asymmetry, such as differing armour details, makes the character feel a little more dynamic and unique.

04. Integrate dynamics into the silhouette (Image: © Mariia Bulgakova) Why not incorporate elements that evoke a sense of motion, such as long ribbons, flowing fabrics or windswept hair. By doing this, a character can feel alive even if they’re placed in a static pose.

05. Create associations with the personality

Let the shapes help you to tell the story. For example, sharp angles convey aggression, while softer curves suggest kindness. This could translate into armour details not only being functional, but also reflective of the character’s traits.

06. Contrast to enhance details

Highlight key elements of your character by using contrasting colours to draw attention. For example, blank eyes could be emphasised by a blue design combined with red accents.

07. Mix warm with cool (Image: © Mariia Bulgakova) Complementary colours create a strong focus and evoke an emotional response. For instance, combining golden metallic armour with fabric in cool tones effectively conveys both the atmosphere and harmonious colour schemes.

08. Consider cultural context in colours

Red can symbolise strength in one culture, but danger in another. During the Viking age, red was associated with war and power, as well as status and wealth, which makes it a great choice for a Viking piece. Lots of colours have meanings in other cultures, so research what fits your scene.

09. Textural accents

Creating texture adds dynamism and materiality. I use textured brushes to get a painterly, vivid feel.

10. Create depth with accented lights (Image: © Mariia Bulgakova) Use lighting to emphasise key details, such as the face or hands. In this example, the face is highlighted with a warm, bright light that brings it into focus and adds atmosphere.

