We've finally been given the first sneak peek at Takashi Yamazaki’s design for Mechagodzilla, and it's safe to say it has blown my expectations out of the water. Set to debut at Godzilla the Ride: Great Clash at Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan, I'm hoping the new character design might also make a debut in a future film.

After his triumph directing the immensely successful Godzilla Minus One, Yamazaki had some high standards to meet. His updated Mechagodzilla is quite the glow-up from the 1974 version (although the hilariously janky design holds a special place in my heart), so I can safely say the Godzilla franchise is safe in Yamazaki's hands.

First look at ‘Godzilla Minus One’ director Takashi Yamazaki’s design for Mechagodzilla.The design will be used for the ‘GODZILLA THE RIDE: GREAT CLASH’ ride, opening soon at Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan. pic.twitter.com/v4pl8vEfHSJuly 2, 2025

Featuring Minus One's Godzilla in a ferocious face-off with Mechagodzilla, the dynamic new artwork gives us an action-packed view of the new design. With intricately constructed mechanical parts and fiery yellow eyes, the robotic doppelgänger makes for a fierce spectacle with its incredible detail.

"This Mechagodzilla looks mean. Sleek, deadly, and ready to throw hands," one fan on X praised. Others chimed in with equally high acclaim, with another fan writing, "Yamazaki's industrial take on Mechagodzilla is way more intimidating than the classic chrome version. Those angular lines and battle-worn details show he's bringing the same grounded realism from Minus One to theme park design," while another said the design "feels like a perfect blend of old school menace and modern power."

1974's Mechagodzilla was certainly... different. (Image credit: Toho)

While Yamazaki's Mechagodzilla is currently only confirmed for the theme park attraction, I'm praying it'll make a cinema debut in future. In the meantime, check out the best CGI movie moments of all time, or take a look at the 70-year evolution of Godzilla's character design.