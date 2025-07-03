I’m foaming at the mouth for the new Mechagodzilla design

It's blown my expectations out of the water.

Takashi Yamazaki&#039;s Mechgodzilla fighting Godzilla
We've finally been given the first sneak peek at Takashi Yamazaki’s design for Mechagodzilla, and it's safe to say it has blown my expectations out of the water. Set to debut at Godzilla the Ride: Great Clash at Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan, I'm hoping the new character design might also make a debut in a future film.

After his triumph directing the immensely successful Godzilla Minus One, Yamazaki had some high standards to meet. His updated Mechagodzilla is quite the glow-up from the 1974 version (although the hilariously janky design holds a special place in my heart), so I can safely say the Godzilla franchise is safe in Yamazaki's hands.

