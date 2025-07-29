Absolutely nobody is buying Nintendo's explanation of Mario and Peach's relationship

The evidence cannot be ignored.

Princess Peach and Super Mario
(Image credit: Nintendo/Future)

Over the years, Creative Bloq has brought you several instances of Highly Serious and Important Breaking News regarding inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom. From the contents of Toad's hat to the fact that only one female character has teeth, these tidbits are arguably important enough to become part of the national curriculum. But now comes the most shocking news of all, as Nintendo claims that Mario and Princess Peach's relationship is platonic.

Yes, in a statement on the Nintendo Today! app (me neither), Nintendo announced as a daily tidbit, "Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can". Which might not sound like a particularly controversial statement – but the internet isn't buying the 'friends' bit. Not one bit.

