George Lucas’s futuristic-looking art museum finally treats comic books like fine art

We now know what will be inside.

Star Wars creator George Lucas was greeted by huge queues, chants of his name and a standing ovation at his first appearance at Comic-Con International in San Diego yesterday. But he wasn't there to talk about Star Wars or Indiana Jones. The panel was dedicated entirely the long-awaited Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Lucas appeared alongside rapper-actress Queen Latifah, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and the film designer and artist Doug Chiang to provide a first look at what will be inside the LA museum. He also made an impassioned argument for the project's objective: to cement the validity of comic book art as a form of expression (for your own work, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets).

