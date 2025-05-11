The United Arab Emirates is known for extravagant architecture, with Dubai making it to our list of famous buildings to visit. Now a Disney castle could rise among those skyscrapers and artificial islands. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans for a seventh theme park: Disney Abu Dhabi.

Planned for Yas Island, it will be the first Disneyland in the Middle East. but, like the park in Tokyo, it won't be run by Disney itself. The animation giant is licensing its brand to Miral, the company responsible for the island's existing big-name draws: Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World and SeaWorld.

One the one hand, it seems like a strategic win for Disney: it takes no risk making an investment itself and gets marketing exposure to potentially billions of people in Africa, the Middle East, India and the rest of Asia, many of whom may never visit a Disney park in the US or Europe. But some fans think Disney has sold more than just its name.

Disney and Miral Announce New Seventh Theme Park Planned for Abu Dhabi - YouTube Watch On

CEO Bob Iger sees Disney Abu Dhabi as a defining moment that will take the brand closer to millions more fans thanks to the city's position as a growing tourist hub, bridging Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come,” we're told.

Image 1 of 5 Concept art for Disney Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Walt Disney Company) (Image credit: Walt Disney Company) (Image credit: Walt Disney Company) (Image credit: Walt Disney Company) (Image credit: Walt Disney Company)

However, there are obvious design implications when it comes to building a theme park in Abu Dhabi. Orlando gets hot, but summer temperatures in the United Arab Emirates can pass 50°C (122°F). As a result, Miral says that, like its other theme parks on Yas Island, Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be entirely indoors.

That sounds like it could kill the magic a bit. It also makes me wonder if the park will look anything like the concept art that's been released for the launch. Some of the images in the gallery above show blue skies and vast vistas including a crystal castle. Projections? A massive LED display like the Las Vegas Sphere? They would have to pull of something special.

Meanwhile, it's not great optics for Disney fans in the West, as a glance at the company's posts on social media show. The vast majority of the hundreds of comments on the YouTube video above and the announcement on X blast the decision, citing the United Arab Emirates' poor human rights records, reports of abusive labour practices and prohibition of homosexuality. Some even suggest this is the reason Pleakley no longer wears drag in the new Lilo & Stitch movie.

"Yaaas, feel the magic as state police drag you out in cuffs for holding hands with a man," one person wrote on X. "So much for that 'Don’t say Gay' BS ya’ll pulled a few years back, huh?," another person says.

"This is absolutely disgusting UAE suppresses dissent, holds political prisoners, restricts women's rights, abuses migrant workers, and expands fossil fuels in a way that harms human rights how can you build a Disney Them Park in such a place?" is another comment.

.So @DisneyParks just turns a blind eye to human rights violations just to rake in that sweet sweet billionaire blood money?Tell me more how much you care about the safety of your Cast Members and the optics of your business partners, @RobertIgerMay 7, 2025

There's no target date for Disney Abu Dhabi yet. I expect it could take up to a decade to build, even with the United Arab Emirates' reputation for rapid construction projects.

