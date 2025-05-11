Can Disney Abu Dhabi possibly look like its stunning concept art?

News
By published

The first Disneyland in the Middle East could face some major challenges.

Disney Abu Dhabi concept art
(Image credit: Walt Disney Company)

The United Arab Emirates is known for extravagant architecture, with Dubai making it to our list of famous buildings to visit. Now a Disney castle could rise among those skyscrapers and artificial islands. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans for a seventh theme park: Disney Abu Dhabi.

Planned for Yas Island, it will be the first Disneyland in the Middle East. but, like the park in Tokyo, it won't be run by Disney itself. The animation giant is licensing its brand to Miral, the company responsible for the island's existing big-name draws: Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World and SeaWorld.

Image 1 of 5
Disney Abu Dhabi concept art
Concept art for Disney Abu Dhabi(Image credit: Walt Disney Company)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.