Exploring Africa’s growing comic culture opened my eyes to bold new art and storytelling

Africa’s most exciting new storytellers share their insights.

Ten years ago, if you looked for African comics, there weren’t many big titles and the scene was fairly niche and underground. Today that has all changed.

Not only have comic publishers sprung up all over the continent, but the last decade has seen artists from those companies collaborating with the likes of Disney to produce animated series such as the Emmy-nominated Iwájú (Disney+), Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Disney+), and Iyanu: Child of Wonder (Cartoon Network, HBO Max). Plus, the best digital art software, like Clip Studio Paint, is more accessible than ever.

