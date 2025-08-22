If you're looking for a sign to get yourself one of the best laser engravers, then this is it. I've been testing out the Creality Falcon A1 (10W) engraver for around a month now, and more recently, I used it to level up the Creative Bloq office space by engraving some personalised coasters and keyrings for the team (this is just like that time that I taught myself how to 3D model in 1 week).

I'm really impressed by the performance of the Falcon A1 – but most of all, its price. This chunky engraver is much larger than some of the other options you'll find on the market, but it's also a heck of a lot cheaper in comparison.

(Image credit: Future)

It has a retail price of $599 / £529, however, we commonly see it fall even lower than this during seasonal sales and back-to-school promotions. Right now, it's only £489 at Creality. And I know this still might seem expensive to some, but you need to consider that most laser cutters and engravers aimed at creative pros retail for around £2K+

This hefty laser engraver might not be the best fit for smaller home offices. But don't let this put you off too much, as its size is largely down to the enclosed core XY construction, which is super reliable and shares the same fast operation speeds as some of the best 3D printers (which Creality also specialises in).

Take a look at the video I put together below, and I dare you to tell me that laser engravers aren't cool as heck.

Save £40 / $50 on the Falcon A1 today

