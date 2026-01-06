Check out this self-taught artist's perfectly ugly take on Beetlejuice

Youyou Wta is a self-taught, multi-discipline artist who divides his time between digital illustrations and traditional paintings on city walls. Inspired by comics and cartoons, his work is mostly focused on character design.

When it comes to working digitally, Youyou's app of choice is Procreate (see our guide to the best digital art software to learn more, and see our Procreate tutorials if you're starting out in the iPad app yourself.) Below, he shares four examples of his work.

Vieux Demons

(Image credit: Youyou Wta)

"This personal piece illustrates the old demons that can suddenly resurface in each of us at certain times in our lives," Youyou says of this illustration

Babat

(Image credit: Youyou Wta)

This piece alludes to Youyou's experiences in street art. “The Bat refers to the graffiti artists who wait for nightfall to take over the train carriages like vampires,” the artist says.

Totof

(Image credit: Youyou Wta)

Here's another character inspired by the graffiti and street art scene.

“This character is inspired by photographers who hunt for the slightest new piece of graffiti that appears on walls or trains and rush to be the first to publish it on Instagram,” Youyou says.

Showtime

(Image credit: Youyou Wta)

This piece is a tribute to one of the nostalgic influences on the artist.

"Beetlejuice is one of the characters that marked my childhood," Youyou says. "I still remember watching this cult film for the first time in the early 90s after my visit to the video store."

You can see more of YouYou's work on his Instagram profile.

