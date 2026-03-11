One of the best Amazon Spring Deals I've found is £100 off the Galaxy Watch 7

For Samsung fans, it doesn't get much better than 41% off.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is underway (it seems there's always an Amazon sale happening at the moment), and I've spotted a pretty great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series. This smart AI watch is 41% off, and down to just £139.99 at Amazon right now from the usual £239 price tag – that's a generous £100 saving on last year's timekeeper.

Even though this model will be 2 years old come the summer, it's still an excellent health and fitness companion for anyone familiar with the Samsung ecosystem, and it uses advanced AI to not only monitor your data but offer genuinely useful insights based on it too.

Today's best Galaxy Watch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth)
Save 42% (£100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth): was £239.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Key features: Watch size: 44mm / 40mm | Material: Armour Aluminium, Sapphire Crystal | Processor: 5-core 3nm Processor | Battery: 425mAh/300mAh | Resistance: IP68 5 ATM+, MIL-STD-810H

Release date: July 2024.

