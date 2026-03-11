One of the best Amazon Spring Deals I've found is £100 off the Galaxy Watch 7

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is underway (it seems there's always an Amazon sale happening at the moment), and I've spotted a pretty great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series. This smart AI watch is 41% off, and down to just £139.99 at Amazon right now from the usual £239 price tag – that's a generous £100 saving on last year's timekeeper.

Even though this model will be 2 years old come the summer, it's still an excellent health and fitness companion for anyone familiar with the Samsung ecosystem, and it uses advanced AI to not only monitor your data but offer genuinely useful insights based on it too.

For example, I wake up every morning to an energy score on my phone that's been curated based on data from my Galaxy Watch, and it offers advice on how to best stay motivated and boost my energy throughout the day. Surprisingly, this Galaxy Watch 7 deal is way cheaper than you can get it from Samsung's own website right now, and I definitely recommend snapping it up before the sale ends.

Today's best Galaxy Watch deal