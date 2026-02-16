I'm surprised – these Presidents' Day tech deals aren't bad at all (with over 50% off)

Mattress offers aside, there are some pretty good savings to be had this year.

Presidents&#039; Day tech deals
It's Presidents' Day in the US, which is a federal holiday in most states, and has often been a time to celebrate with discounts galore. It's not quite Black Friday, but we're seeing some surprisingly decent deals on tech this year (see $400 off the latest AutoFull gaming chair, for example).

Usually, you can expect price cuts on mattresses, lifestyle and home goods for Presidents' Day, but nothing too flashy. So I definitely wasn't expecting up to 59% off various techwear and gaming accessories over at Amazon.