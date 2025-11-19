I wore the Apple Watch SE 2 for two years straight, and if I'm honest it did absolutely everything I need it to do. Sure, I now use the shiny new 11 Series, but the only difference I'm actually noticing is that it charges faster. The SE2 is now being cleared out at Amazon ahead of the official Black Friday sale, and I think the $159 price tag is a bargain, and only $10 off the lowest ever price.

It's the perfect smartwatch for most people who want a range of fitness features and seamless connectivity into the Apple ecosystem (see our original review here). It doesn't have some of the fancier health features like the new Hypertension detector, but if you're not fussed (and I'm not sure I am to be honest) then this is a perfect model for you. This is a flash sale that ends when Official Amazon Black Friday Week begins, so it looks a lot like they're trying to clear out stock. For something else, see our MacBook Black Friday hub.

