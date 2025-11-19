The Apple Watch I wore every day for 2 years is being cleared out ahead of Black Friday
Save 36% on the Apple Watch SE 2.
I wore the Apple Watch SE 2 for two years straight, and if I'm honest it did absolutely everything I need it to do. Sure, I now use the shiny new 11 Series, but the only difference I'm actually noticing is that it charges faster. The SE2 is now being cleared out at Amazon ahead of the official Black Friday sale, and I think the $159 price tag is a bargain, and only $10 off the lowest ever price.
It's the perfect smartwatch for most people who want a range of fitness features and seamless connectivity into the Apple ecosystem (see our original review here). It doesn't have some of the fancier health features like the new Hypertension detector, but if you're not fussed (and I'm not sure I am to be honest) then this is a perfect model for you. This is a flash sale that ends when Official Amazon Black Friday Week begins, so it looks a lot like they're trying to clear out stock. For something else, see our MacBook Black Friday hub.
Overview: I think the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great choice for those who want to experiment with using a smartwatch without splashing out on a flagship model. The design looks and feels premium, battery life is good, and there's a solid array of health features, if not quite as many as with the more fully feature Apple Watch generations.<p><strong>Key features: Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a fitness and sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, emergency SOS, Apple Pay, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. You can sync it with any iPhone from iPhone XS and up running iOS 17 or later for (sorry Android users) and use it to control music, calls, messages and more.<p><strong>Release date: September 2022. <p><strong>Price history: The lowest price on record for this smartwatch was $149 but this is not far off.<p><strong>Current price: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-SE-2023-GPS-40mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-with-Midnight-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5054105595%3F" target="_blank">Walmart: $169 <p><strong>Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch SE 2 back in September 2022, and our reviewer Matt Bolton found the SE to offer "a truly premium smartwatch experience for a mid-range price, with the only part that doesn't feel high-end being the lack of an always-on screen. In every other way, it feels like the full experience of owning an Apple Watch."<p>TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2-review" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |<br />
Not right for you? See my experience with the Apple Watch 11 or the deals below:
