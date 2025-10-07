The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a fantastic MacBook alt, and it's finally under a grand
This is one of those rare times where the 'Prime Big Deal' tag is deserved.
As of this morning, Amazon Big Deal Days have descended on us (also known as Prime Day in October), and I've spotted one best-ever laptop deal already. I know! I haven't even had my third coffee yet.
One of the best MacBook alternatives on the market is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, fitted with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, a brilliant OLED touchscreen and absolutely sensational battery life. In fact, we reviewed this laptop when it first came out a year ago and loved how well it works for creatives (despite its rather mundane tag as a 'productivity' laptop), making this an excellent laptop for all manner of graphic design tasks.
It beats the MacBook Air on several fronts and even gives the Pro a run for its money, although the lack of a discrete graphics card means bargain-hunting 3D modellers may need to look for something else.
And now it's available for under a grand, both in the US and the UK. The $999.99 price for the 13.8-inch model in the States is the lowest Amazon has ever listed it by a margin of about 26 dollarydoos, while the undercut is even bigger in the UK. Brits can score the 15-inch model for £999, which is a massive £300 less than it's ever been listed at, according to my data.
The best Prime Day deals for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
This is the first time, according to my tracking at least, that the top-spec Surface Laptop 7, with the Snapdragon X Elite chip on board, has been available for under four figures. With 16GB of RAM and a brilliant OLED touchscreen, it does everything the MacBook Air does, and then some.
UK shoppers can get the brilliant 15-inch touchscreen version for over 40% off right now, which is a fantastic deal for one of the best integrated-graphics laptops on the market right now, and a great tool for (almost) all creatives.
