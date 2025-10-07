As of this morning, Amazon Big Deal Days have descended on us (also known as Prime Day in October), and I've spotted one best-ever laptop deal already. I know! I haven't even had my third coffee yet.

One of the best MacBook alternatives on the market is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, fitted with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, a brilliant OLED touchscreen and absolutely sensational battery life. In fact, we reviewed this laptop when it first came out a year ago and loved how well it works for creatives (despite its rather mundane tag as a 'productivity' laptop), making this an excellent laptop for all manner of graphic design tasks.

It beats the MacBook Air on several fronts and even gives the Pro a run for its money, although the lack of a discrete graphics card means bargain-hunting 3D modellers may need to look for something else.

And now it's available for under a grand, both in the US and the UK. The $999.99 price for the 13.8-inch model in the States is the lowest Amazon has ever listed it by a margin of about 26 dollarydoos, while the undercut is even bigger in the UK. Brits can score the 15-inch model for £999, which is a massive £300 less than it's ever been listed at, according to my data.

The best Prime Day deals for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Save $600 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Amazon This is the first time, according to my tracking at least, that the top-spec Surface Laptop 7, with the Snapdragon X Elite chip on board, has been available for under four figures. With 16GB of RAM and a brilliant OLED touchscreen, it does everything the MacBook Air does, and then some.