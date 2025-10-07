Microsoft's latest Surface Pro tablet is reduced substantially at Amazon for Prime Day. We love the Surface Pro range generally – it's an excellent option for creatives who want a powerful tablet that functions a bit like a 2-in-1 laptop. And the most recent model has been given its first major UK price cut, bringing it down 25% from £799 to £599. This is an excellent price for a forward thinking tablet that comes with CoPilot+ support.

In the US? There's also a great price for you, and another record low. The latest Surface Pro tablet is down $150 to $649.

Of course, there are different prices for different configurations, with more power and different colour specs.

We gave this tablet 4 out of 5 stars in our full review, and praised the lovely screen, battery life and reasonable power. As a creative device, it ticks all the boxes. It runs desktop operating software and comes with a stylus. It's a genuine iPad Pro alternative, and at a fraction of the price.

Microsoft Surface Pro (latest model): was £799.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Our review praises the latest Microsoft tablet, with only a couple of drawbacks. The GPU doesn't stack up against other pro tablets, but the CPU is ample. The price is always really reasonable compared to its Apple counterpart, but this deal really brings it down to an absolute bargain for the below configuration: Microsoft Surface Pro | Copilot+ PC | 12” LCD Touchscreen | Snapdragon® X Plus | 16GB Memory | 256GB SSD | Latest Model, 1st Edition | Platinum Price history: Previous low was £798 so this is an excellent offer.

Microsoft Surface Pro (latest model): was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon If you want a tablet that works super well for creative pros, then this is a fantastic option on the below configuration: Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2025), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 12" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core), 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Platinum It's a brilliant price, too – a $50 reduction on the previous low. Price history: $699

