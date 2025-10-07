Latest Surface Pro 12 tablet gets major price cut for Prime Day
This iPad Pro alternative is at a bargain price for the power.
Microsoft's latest Surface Pro tablet is reduced substantially at Amazon for Prime Day. We love the Surface Pro range generally – it's an excellent option for creatives who want a powerful tablet that functions a bit like a 2-in-1 laptop. And the most recent model has been given its first major UK price cut, bringing it down 25% from £799 to £599. This is an excellent price for a forward thinking tablet that comes with CoPilot+ support.
In the US? There's also a great price for you, and another record low. The latest Surface Pro tablet is down $150 to $649.
Of course, there are different prices for different configurations, with more power and different colour specs.
We gave this tablet 4 out of 5 stars in our full review, and praised the lovely screen, battery life and reasonable power. As a creative device, it ticks all the boxes. It runs desktop operating software and comes with a stylus. It's a genuine iPad Pro alternative, and at a fraction of the price.
Our review praises the latest Microsoft tablet, with only a couple of drawbacks. The GPU doesn't stack up against other pro tablets, but the CPU is ample.
The price is always really reasonable compared to its Apple counterpart, but this deal really brings it down to an absolute bargain for the below configuration:
Microsoft Surface Pro | Copilot+ PC | 12” LCD Touchscreen | Snapdragon® X Plus | 16GB Memory | 256GB SSD | Latest Model, 1st Edition | Platinum
Price history: Previous low was £798 so this is an excellent offer.
If you want a tablet that works super well for creative pros, then this is a fantastic option on the below configuration:
Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2025), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 12" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core), 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Platinum
It's a brilliant price, too – a $50 reduction on the previous low.
Price history: $699
Not quite right for you? See our Apple Prime Day deals live blog, and the offers below:
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.