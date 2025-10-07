These are the only 4 genuine iPad deals I've found for Amazon Big Deal Days so far
And they include a record low price on the iPad Air.
The Amazon Big Deal Days event is upon us (aka, Prime Day in October), and I've found 4 genuinely good iPad deals. How do I know? Because I reported on all the iPad prices last Friday, so I know what prices have gone down, and what's stayed the same.
The pick of the bunch is definitely the entry level 11-inch iPad Air (M3), down from $599 to $449 over at Amazon. This is my personal favourite iPad because it's great for general browsing and streaming, but can also be used for gaming and creative workflows like digital art. There's also some deals on the standard iPad, and an iPad mini... but what I'm not seeing (yet) are any good deals on the iPad Pro. Now, that is our top pick for the best iPad for drawing, so I will update this page if I find anything.
The best 4 iPad deals this Prime Day in October
iPad Air (M3) $600 $450 at Amazon
Save $150: This is the record low price that we saw on the iPad Air earlier in September. It had since bumped back up to $549 last week, and is now back down to $449. Because it was this price a couple weeks ago, you might argue that this isn't an exclusive Prime Day deal... and you'd be right. But it's currently the best price, so it's worth shouting about.
iPad (11-inch, A16) $349 $279 at Amazon
Save $70: This is the standard iPad, and it's a best-seller for a reason. I've got this model, and I love using it as a house tablet, using it to pass time in the front room, showing recipes in the kitchen, and a handy travel companion. I have played PUBG on it, so it's fine for a bit of gaming, and it's definitely worth thinking about under $300.
iPad (Wi-Fi & cellular) $599 $529 at Amazon
Save $70: This deal was $549 last week, so it's good to see a little more movement down on the price. It's for the Wi-Fi AND cellular model of the iPad, so it's more expensive than the standard iPad (above), and so will have only specific users interested. But for those of you that want internet at all times with your iPad, this is the best deal.
iPad mini (2022) $499 $379 at Amazon
Save $120 $100: Last week, there was no deal on the iPad mini – and the retail price was down as $479, not $499! So really this deal price of $379 is only $100 off. That is pretty sly of Amazon, and they do it every year. But that's why we're here – to call out this price manipulation, and reveal the real discounts. This is still a record low, that first came about in August this year, so well worth it.
Here are some other iPad Prime October deals...
