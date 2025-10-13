The newest iPad Air is still super cheap – this 25% discount can't last

The iPad Air with the speedy M3 chip is one of our favourites for creatives, and it got a hefty Prime Day cut. That discount is actually still live on Amazon, which is surprising – and I'm not sure it will stay this low for long. Get the iPad Air with 25% off, for $449 now.

It's our top iPad for drawing pick for a reason – it's got a stunning screen, great battery life, and it's thin and light, so perfect for carrying around. Our iPad Air M3 review called it an iPad Pro "in all but name and price" thanks to the power. It pairs with the Apple Pencil Pro (also reduced right now by 23%), making it ideal for digital artists.

This price is for the 128GB, Wif-Fi-only configuration. There are offers on other models, just click through to find out.

Not quite right? See the deals we've found below.