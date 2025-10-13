The newest iPad Air is still super cheap – this 25% discount can't last
Our favourite iPad for digital artists remains at a rock bottom price.
The iPad Air with the speedy M3 chip is one of our favourites for creatives, and it got a hefty Prime Day cut. That discount is actually still live on Amazon, which is surprising – and I'm not sure it will stay this low for long. Get the iPad Air with 25% off, for $449 now.
It's our top iPad for drawing pick for a reason – it's got a stunning screen, great battery life, and it's thin and light, so perfect for carrying around. Our iPad Air M3 review called it an iPad Pro "in all but name and price" thanks to the power. It pairs with the Apple Pencil Pro (also reduced right now by 23%), making it ideal for digital artists.
This price is for the 128GB, Wif-Fi-only configuration. There are offers on other models, just click through to find out.
This is close to the cheapest price yet for Apple's newest iPad Air. One of the colours went down by another $10 over Prime Day, but we haven't seen much better than this.
We gave this year's iPad Air 4.5 stars in our review praising its performance and the drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro. While it's not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it can easily handle drawing apps, and the more attractive price led us to make this our top recommendation as the best iPad for Procreate.
For that, you'll also want an Apple Pencil Pro, which is reduced from $129 to $99 at Amazon.
Not quite right? See the deals we've found below.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
