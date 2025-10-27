Released only last week, the M5 iPad Pro is Apple's newest and most powerful tablet to date. With more oomph than a lot of laptops, it obviously comes at a price, but the good news is that Amazon already has a small saving: there's $50 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M5.

The catch is that the early deal is only available on this, the cheapest config in the whole M5 iPad Pro lineup. It takes the price of the entry-level configuration down from $999 to $949, but this only has a 256GB SSD. Some digital artists may find that to be too small unless regularly using external storage to save files. There's no comparable deal on the larger 13-inch version of the tablet either.

We haven't yet reviewed the tablet ourself, but we expect it to be a solid upgrade over the 2024 M4 iPad Pro, which we gave a 4.5 star review. That said, it's probably an unnecessary upgrade for anyone who already has the M4. See full details of the deal below, and check out our iPads Pro generations list if want to know where this model sits in the iPad family.

Save $50 Apple iPad Pro (M5, 2025): was $999 now $949 at Amazon Overview: The M5 iPad Pro is the latest generation of Apple's highest-end tablet. It retains the design of its 2024 predecessor, including the slimmed down chassis, vibrant OLED display with peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits plus compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. The only real change is the upgrade to the more powerful M5 chip and faster WiFi 7. Key features: 11-inch screen, 2420x1668 pixel | Apple M5 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB SSD Release date: 22 October 2025 Price history: The latest iPad Pros were only released on 22 October, and this is the first direct discount we've seen (you can also get trade-in deals both at Apple and at other retailers). Amazon is usually the only retailer to offer such early deals on new iPads. We wouldn't expect any bigger savings at the moment, although Black Friday is coming up in a month's time, and that could lead to deals across other configurations and possibly steeper discounts on any remaining stock of older M4 models. Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999 Review consensus: We haven't yet reviewed the new iPad Pro ourselves, but our sister sites Techradar and Tom's guide both gave the new tablet 4.5 out of 5 stars. That's in line with our own review of the previous generation M4 iPad Pro, suggesting that the new tablet is a solid if unsurprising update. Tom's Guide describes it as the most powerful tablet ever made, easily capable of handling workflows in 3D art and animation programs. Techradar: ****½ | Tom's Guide: ****½

