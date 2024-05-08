The new iPad Pro M4 is on pre-order, but should you buy it?

We look at the new Apple tablet, and will collate all the best prices and iPad Pro M4 deals when they go live.

The two new iPad Pros – 11- and 13-inch models.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)
The new iPad Pro is (nearly) here, and we're plenty excited. Going on sale 15 May, you can currently pre-order either the 11- or the 13-inch models right now from Apple. But should you do that? Is it good value? And what do we expect as far as deals on the new M4-chipped iPad Pros?

As far as value goes, the 11-inch Pro is going for $999 for the entry spec model, and the 13-inch is going for $1,299. Both of those start with 256GB storage, wi-fi-only, and an ultra retina XDR display. When you plump up for the 1TB models you can choose the nano-texture glass – $1,699 and $1,999 respectively. 

