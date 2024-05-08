The new iPad Pro M4 is on pre-order, but should you buy it?

The new iPad Pro is (nearly) here, and we're plenty excited. Going on sale 15 May, you can currently pre-order either the 11- or the 13-inch models right now from Apple. But should you do that? Is it good value? And what do we expect as far as deals on the new M4-chipped iPad Pros?

As far as value goes, the 11-inch Pro is going for $999 for the entry spec model, and the 13-inch is going for $1,299. Both of those start with 256GB storage, wi-fi-only, and an ultra retina XDR display. When you plump up for the 1TB models you can choose the nano-texture glass – $1,699 and $1,999 respectively.

But back to the entry specs. 2022's M2 iPad Pro retailed for $899 and $1,099, for the 11- and 13-inch models. So the new 11-inch Pro is $100 more expensive than the 2022 model, and the 13-inch model is $200. Of course, you do get the huge jump in power and performance with the M4 chip. But still, that's a lot of money! (Making you thinking of getting a deal on the M2 iPad Pro? we've got you covered).

Bottom line: The iPad Pro line-up hasn't been updated in two years – since 2022. So the Pro has gone from M2 straight to M4. Some might bemoan the lack of new iPad action last year, but a common criticism is that the bump up each generation isn't really worth the upgrade. With the move from M2 to M4, I think there will be a lot more Apple iPad Pro owners looking to snag a deal on the newest iPad Pro than ever. If previous generations are anything to go by, I expect to be reporting on iPad Pro M4 deals on this page come July and Amazon's Prime Day event.

New iPad Pro (M4) specs

(Image credit: Future)

iPad Pro (M4, 2024) The best, and thinest, iPad that money can buy. Stylus support: Apple Pencil Pro | Screen size: 11- and 13-inch | Resolution: 2420 x 1668-pixel or 2752 x 2064-pixel | Contrast ratio: 2,000,000:1 | Weight: 444g or 579g | Dimensions: 250mm x 178mm x 5.3mm or 282mm x 216mm x 5.1mm | CPU: Apple M4 chip | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Rear cameras: 12MP, 10 MP, TOF 3D LiDAR | Front camera: 12MP £37.99 at Amazon £38.17 at Amazon £39.99 at Amazon Super fast M4 processor 256Gb starting storage OLED technology Really thin The most expensive iPad yet

We can't obviously give the iPad Pro M4 a star rating for real right now, as we've not reviewed it yet (coming soon). But purely from the specs, we think this is going to be a very useful tool for creative professionals – perhaps the best Pro yet.

However, for those on a budget, I advice waiting a while if you really want this model. This year's Black Friday is going to be a perfect timing to snag a meaningful deal on both models (though usually the bigger saving is going to be on the bigger, and more expensive, iPad Pro). The 11-inch is $999 for the starting model, and I can see a $100 being taking off by Black Friday (October). Don't want to wait that long? Maybe now is the time to check out deals on last the last M2 Gen? I've seen the 11-inch, 256GB 2022 model go for as low as $750.

For the first time ever, I can recommend the entry level model of the Pro without quickly following it up with a mention of the measly storage you'er going to get. The iPad Pro M4 does away with this by starting at 245GB – that's a class move!

And I can't wait to use the new Apple Pencil Pro with these models too... More on that, and all the best prices, as and when they go live.