This iPad deal for Memorial Day may be a month old, but it's still an all-time low price

I love iPads – from the retina-scorching Pro, through the shade less intense Air, all the way to the 'standard' iPad. In fact, the majority of people's tablet use only really requires that entry-level iPad, and now is as good a time as ever to buy one – it's currently down from $349 to $309 over at Amazon.

I've used this tablet, and I love the lightness, the quickness, and the gorgeous display when watching films on it. Our expert writer Ian Evenden gave it a near perfect score in his recent iPad review, with creatives in mind. The bottom line? It's incredibly good value. Yes it's a small improvement from the last generation, but it's still so much fun.

If you're a digital artist, this is the best budget option if you're looking for the best iPad for drawing with. Honestly, I'd spend a little bit more and get the Air, if I were you. But if budget is the limiting factor, this is still a good option.

iPad (10th Gen): $349 $309 at Amazon

Save $40: This is the 'entry-level' iPad, but with its A16 Bionic chip 11-inch Liquid Retina display and 12MP front and back cameras, there's nothing much 'entry' about it. This is a future-proof tablet if you use it for browsing, streaming TV and film, and mobile gaming.

Not what you wanted? Here are the best iPad deals wherever you are in the world...