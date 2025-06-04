In case you missed it, Samsung is hosting a Summer Sale this week, and I've been on the lookout for top deals on my favourite Samsung tech, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. I reviewed this tablet back in December, and found that it offered excellent performance, especially when boosted with Galaxy AI power, but the price does seem a lot in comparison with other tablets I've tried.

Thankfully, there's a great deal right now on the Tab S10 Ultra with $200 off over at Samsung, bringing the price down to just $999.999 for the model with 256GB of storage. I know, this is still a lot of money to spend on a tablet, but it's intended for creative professionals above all else, and this is the lowest we've seen the tablet retail for since its launch last October.

If you're looking for a much more affordable tablet with a gorgeous OLED IMAX display and a ton of great features for only £399 - then I can't recommend the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet enough, so definitely check this out. For another Samsung Summer Sale bargain, see this deal with up to $750 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The best Galaxy Tab deal today

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Samsung UK Save: $200 ($300 on the 1TB model) Other ways to save: You can also save up to $710 on this tablet with an eligible device trade-in. This includes models like phones, tablets, or PCs that are in good condition. For the biggest discount, you'll want to trade in a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, or you can get a guaranteed $300 discount with ANY eligible tablet trade-in. Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a premium creative tablet with a lot to offer for the price. It's a dream to use, with excellent power, performance, and battery life, but keep in mind that its size makes it less portable for working on the go. Galaxy AI features are exceptional, and the display is stunnnig. Key features: Display: 14.6-inch AMOLED (2960 x 1848) 120Hz | Chip: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ | OS: Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) | Rear Cameras: 13MP f/2 + 8MP (ultrawide) f/2.2 | Front cameras: 12MP f/2.2 (wide) + 12MP f/2.4 (ultrawide) | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 718g | Battery: 11,200 mAh| Release date: October 2024 Price history: Since launch, we've spotted the occasional deal on the Tab S10 Ultra, but nothing more than around $50 off. This new discount and trade-in offer cuts a huge chunk off the price, which is very tempting. Review Consensus: I recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and while I loved it and felt the performance excelled in every area, I simply couldn't justify the spend. I'd choose this tablet over an iPad any day, but that's just personal preference. The Tab S10 Ultra is great for those who need it, but the premium features and price make it overkill for those who don't need Pro power. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

