There's a pretty great deal knocking about right now on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with £300 cashback up for grabs on purchases made up until June 24th. Customers will need to claim this offer via Samsung's offers site within 30 days of buying the tablet, and it's that simple.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is also throwing in a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard for the tablet (worth £199), and customers can also bag a guaranteed £150 off when trading in any device, in any condition (even non-working!).

This means you can get the latest Tab S10 Ultra model for as low as £749 (down from £1,199) with a trade-in, and cashback included. It gets even better if you're verified for Samsung student discounts, with an extra 15% off on top of this, making the price for the Tab S10 Ultra just £570.

I don't think I need to sell you any further on this deal, but I do need to warn you. Plenty of online websites are promoting Sky's identical £300 cashback deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but I've looked into this and I think it should be avoided.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Basically, Sky is also offering £300 cashback on purchases of the Tab S10 Ultra, but the catch is that you'll be tied into a 48-month contract paying £30 per month. This brings the final cost of the tablet to £1,416, which is £217 dearer than the tablet costs.

Obviously, I understand how interest works, and that you're paying extra for the luxury of smaller instalments over time. But Samsung offers payment plans too for the Tab S10 Ultra, with 0% finance available using providers like PayPal Credit. You also have the keyboard freebie, and trade-in offer thrown into the mix when buying directly from Samsung, so consider this if you're planning to purchase.

The best Galaxy Tab S10 deal today

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : was £1,199.99 now £570 at Samsung UK Save up to £630 on this tablet (including cashback, trade-in, and student discount offers). Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a creative powerhouse tablet with a lot to offer. It's a dream to use, with excellent performance in all areas, and the battery life is exceptional too. Galaxy AI features are also genuinely useful and not invasive. Key features: Display: 14.6-inch AMOLED (2960 x 1848) 120Hz | Chip: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ | OS: Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) | Rear Cameras: 13MP f/2 + 8MP (ultrawide) f/2.2 | Front cameras: 12MP f/2.2 (wide) + 12MP f/2.4 (ultrawide) | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 718g | Battery: 11,200 mAh| Release date: October 2024 Review Consensus: I reviewed this tablet back in December and found that it performed perfectly. I love the Galaxy AI features and ecosystem that integrates with my Galaxy S24 Ultra. The only thing I didn't love about this tablet was its large size (not very portable). TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

