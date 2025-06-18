Recommended reading

Don't bother with Sky's £300 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cashback deal, buy it directly from Samsung instead

I've done the math, and Samsung's offer is far better.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review
There's a pretty great deal knocking about right now on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with £300 cashback up for grabs on purchases made up until June 24th. Customers will need to claim this offer via Samsung's offers site within 30 days of buying the tablet, and it's that simple.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is also throwing in a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard for the tablet (worth £199), and customers can also bag a guaranteed £150 off when trading in any device, in any condition (even non-working!).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: AI Features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : was £1,199.99 now £570 at Samsung UK

Save up to £630 on this tablet (including cashback, trade-in, and student discount offers).

Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a creative powerhouse tablet with a lot to offer. It's a dream to use, with excellent performance in all areas, and the battery life is exceptional too. Galaxy AI features are also genuinely useful and not invasive.

Key features: Display: 14.6-inch AMOLED (2960 x 1848) 120Hz | Chip: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ | OS: Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) | Rear Cameras: 13MP f/2 + 8MP (ultrawide) f/2.2 | Front cameras: 12MP f/2.2 (wide) + 12MP f/2.4 (ultrawide) | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 718g | Battery: 11,200 mAh|

Release date: October 2024

Review Consensus: I reviewed this tablet back in December and found that it performed perfectly. I love the Galaxy AI features and ecosystem that integrates with my Galaxy S24 Ultra. The only thing I didn't love about this tablet was its large size (not very portable).

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

