We're heading into the final hours of Prime Day, and if there's one deal I could scream about from rooftops, it's £100 off the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet. I reviewed this model last October, and was devastated to give it back. I missed using it so much, that I actually bought it during Black Friday, and the same deal is BACK AGAIN for Prime Day (but there's only a few hours left to claim it).

If you're seeking one of the best iPad alternatives, or one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, then the search is over. The thing I love most about this tablet is not only its ridiculously affordable price tag (just £399 with this deal), but the fact it ships with a stunning 12.3-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and IMAX-enhanced quality. I watched Netflix during an 8-hour flight using this tablet and the quality is excellent.

Have I sold you on this deal yet? If so, DON'T buy it from Amazon. Instead, head directly to Honor's website and you can bag the exact same deal but with a free Magic Pencil 3 stylus, and a premium keyboard case thrown in the mix. If you need next-day delivery, then buying it from Amazon is fine, I guess, but you won't get these freebies. I've also listed some other top iPad alternatives below, in case the MagicPad 2 isn't to your taste.

Top Recommended Save £100 Honor MagicPad 2 tablet: was £499 now £399 at honor.com This is the only tablet I own, and the first product I ever purchased after reviewing it. For only £399.99, you get a stunning 144Hz OLED display, AI features, and great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Plus, it also comes with the Magic Pen 3 stylus, and a luxury keyboard case thrown in for free. Review Consensus: I can't recommend this tablet enough, and I think Honor is practically giving it away at this price. It has impressive Honor AI features too, that make it well worth its price tag in my opinion, Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Android Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Top Drawing tab Save 10% XPPen Magic Drawing Pad: was £449.99 now £404.99 at storexppen.co.uk The XP Pen Magic Drawing Tablet is in fact a Standalone Drawing Pad – with no computer needed to operate it, as is the case with most pen display tablets. It features a flexible, matte finish with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings, plus a stylus with 16K levels of pen pressure for digital illustration. Review consensus: Our Digital Arts editor loved the display and performance of this tab, plus the excellent stylus, and appreciated the more natural experience over using an iPad, despite missing out on Procreate, which is Apple-exclusive. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

Top Samsung Save £150 Samsung Galaxy S10 FE+: was £649 now £499 at Amazon Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is the latest entry in Samsung's budget tablet range (it's not the 'Plus' or 'Ultra' model). It looks very similar to the Ultra but lacks the same top features, though you won't necessarily miss them. For anyone needing a genuinely good Galaxy Tab for a fraction of the flagship price, this is a great option. Review Consensus: Our reviewer found that this tablet is excellent for watching videos and browsing the web, but could feel a tiny bit restrictive if you’re sketching, which is a shame given that this tablet comes included with Samsung's S pen. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

