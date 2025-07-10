Help me choose how to spend my $20 – will these 3 options actually add value to my life?

I'm being strict, so I'm stuck.

Okay, it's happened. I'm fully getting that Prime Day itch that comes after a couple of days of covering it – I want to actually buy something. I've had my head turned by many different products, but I'm reluctant to actually spend any money because, well, I don't really have any.

So I'm being sensible and sticking to a budget of $20. Obviously in the world of many of these shouty deals posts, this won't get me very far, so I'm making sure it counts by buying something that will actually add value to my life. I've narrowed it down to the following. (I wish, though I could afford some of these kitchen design classics... Or a Nintendo Switch, come to that)

Apple AirTags
Apple AirTags: was $29 now $19.99 at Amazon

While my phone, AirPods, MacBook and iPad have handy FindMy apps that are used multiple times a day, the same can't be said for my other belongings.

A single Apple AirTag might solve a problem or two for me – and its value really depends on what I attach it to.

It links to an iPhone, there's a 'lost mode'

Amazon Alexa Pop
Amazon Alexa Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

A bluetooth speaker that is Alexa-enabled, the smallest Echo in the family still pops. And for $21 it really feels like you could get one for every room in the house.

It comes in a range of pretty colours and you can turn the mic off.

Moleskine Classic Cover Notebook ruled XL
Moleskine Classic Cover Notebook ruled XL: was $27.08 now $15.74 at Amazon

This ruled notebook has a soft cover and quality paper. The XL size is perfect for those with lots of thoughts.

This is a bargain.

