Okay, it's happened. I'm fully getting that Prime Day itch that comes after a couple of days of covering it – I want to actually buy something. I've had my head turned by many different products, but I'm reluctant to actually spend any money because, well, I don't really have any.

So I'm being sensible and sticking to a budget of $20. Obviously in the world of many of these shouty deals posts, this won't get me very far, so I'm making sure it counts by buying something that will actually add value to my life. I've narrowed it down to the following. (I wish, though I could afford some of these kitchen design classics... Or a Nintendo Switch, come to that)

01. An Apple AirTag for my keys

With 30% off, the ever-so-useful Apple AirTag is now under $20. The difference this will make to my day is vast as I'm scatty at the best of times. I never thought I would use an AirTag because of the cost, but it is 100% something I would really value. It has also just been suggested to me that they could go onto my luggage when I go away, or even into my car. Which actually makes them a lot more valuable.

Save 31% Apple AirTags: was $29 now $19.99 at Amazon While my phone, AirPods, MacBook and iPad have handy FindMy apps that are used multiple times a day, the same can't be said for my other belongings. A single Apple AirTag might solve a problem or two for me – and its value really depends on what I attach it to. It links to an iPhone, there's a 'lost mode'

02. An Echo Pop

We are Alexa-users in my house and she is constantly being demanded of to provide musical entertainment to my children. But my office is too quiet and my laptop speakers don't really do the job. So for $21 I think another Alexa is in order. Now I have to wait for Spotify to let us play different music through different speakers – currently it's a battle I never, ever win.

Save 45% Amazon Alexa Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon A bluetooth speaker that is Alexa-enabled, the smallest Echo in the family still pops. And for $21 it really feels like you could get one for every room in the house. It comes in a range of pretty colours and you can turn the mic off.

03. A Moleskine notebook

Going analogue for a second, I can't be without a notebook next to me to catch the thoughts that would fall out of my brain. Moleskine is an institution and not one I usually indulge in so this is an ace chance to be fancy.

Or something else entirely? Let me know in the comments!