Design masterpieces are all around us – including in our kitchens. It's easy to forget that many everyday functional objects are marvels of engineering and aesthetics. But now's a good time to remember, because there are Prime Day kitchen deals on some truly iconic pieces of product design.
The Amazon Prime Day sale is now into its third and penultimate date. And while we're mainly tracking tech bargains, including the best Apple Prime Day deals, we couldn't help be tempted by these discounts on kitchen masterpieces. Some may require Prime membership, but you can also always avail yourself of the 30 day free trial.
8 everyday kitchen essentials that are actually design masterpieces
Philippe Starck’s squid-like citrus juicer has to be the world's most famous kitchen accessory-cum-design masterpiece. With its tentacles treading water somewhere between functional tool and sculptural art, it's practicability can be debated – but it's undeniably beautiful. This is isn't a squeezer to hide in a cupboard.
Alessi's equally sculptural Todo Giant Cheese Grater is also on sale, reduced from $125 to $77.32.
UK deal: £80 £72.46 at Amazon
The Kitchenaid stand mixer was designed in 1937 by designer and artist Egmont Arens. Colour options, tools and internal components have changed, but the design retains the same classic rounded silhouette. I've had a Series 5 for over two years and use it to make bread, Argentine chipa and even just to beat eggs.
UK deal: £549 £349 at Amazon
The Moccamaster is as famous for its distinctive pump-free design and quality build as it is for producing high-quality coffee through optimal control of the brewing temperature and water dispersion. Our design editor is obsessed with his.
UK deal: £266 £253 at Amazon
Declared the greatest product design of all time on Reddit, the Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop was patented back in 1933. It's designed to transfer heat from the user’s hand to fluid inside the handle, which defrosts the scoop. Today, it has place in the MoMA's permanent inventory. descendants still exist today, and you can add it to yours for just $19.95!
UK deal: £35.99 £29.99 at Amazon
This stainless steel corkscrew wine opener is famous for being well-built, simple and fun to use and effective on even the most stubborn corks. And since it looks like a fish, it would look great next to that Philippe Starck lemon squeezer to continue the marine theme.
UK deal: £18.99 £16.09
Alex Edwards, design director at Seen Studios, chose this kitchen tool as his pick in our piece on everyday design masterpieces. It's a precision instrument that perfectly blends form and function and a staple in professional kitchens.
UK deal: Benriner mandoline £37.99 £32.98
The should really live in a rucksack, but ours tends to end up in the cutlery draw. Invented by Victorinox's founder Karl Elsener as a soldier's knife in 1891, the Swiss Army Knife in its various forms remains just as usefully compact, functional and versatile today and has become a symbol of preparedness.
UK deal: £35 £26.99 at Amazon
Not strictly a kitchen item, but I have them in my kitchen for writing shopping lists (yeah, I'm old school). The ballpoint pen was first commercialised by László Bíró's Biró Pens of Argentina in 1940s. It became ubiqutous since it solved the problem of fountain pens leaking and clogging in a neat and practical way.
UK deal: browse at Amazon
