Apple's 'rare' gift for Donald Trump is kind of embarrassing

News
By published

Even the box was made in the USA!

Tim Cook and Donald Trump at a White House press conference
Tim Cook holds Apple's gift for Donald Trump (Image credit: Win McNamee via Getty Images)

Apple has been facing calls to come up with something new and exciting for a while now. With smartphone innovation stagnating and the company's AI efforts flailing, people have been wondering what the product team are actually up to. And now we know – making a personalised participation trophy for Donald Trump.

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally presented the "one of a kind" object to Trump at a press conference today, in which Apple announced a $100 billion US manufacturing plan, dubbed the Apple American Manufacturing Program, in an attempt to stave off the sharp threat of tariffs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.