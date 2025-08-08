Apple's 'rare' gift for Donald Trump is kind of embarrassing

Apple has been facing calls to come up with something new and exciting for a while now. With smartphone innovation stagnating and the company's AI efforts flailing, people have been wondering what the product team are actually up to. And now we know – making a personalised participation trophy for Donald Trump.

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally presented the "one of a kind" object to Trump at a press conference today, in which Apple announced a $100 billion US manufacturing plan, dubbed the Apple American Manufacturing Program, in an attempt to stave off the sharp threat of tariffs.

The statue features a circular piece of glass with a large Apple logo cutout. Trump’s name is printed on the top, while Cook's signature sits under the logo, along with the text, "Made in USA".

Cook was at pains to point out how each aspect of the statue was made in the USA. The glass was designed by “a former US Marine Corps corporal who now works at Apple", while the 24-karat gold base was made in Utah. Even the box the trophy came in was "made in California."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple's very public and very gold gift to Trump is being perceived as a little iffy. "Baubles and trinkets for the little boy President." on Redditor comments, while another adds, "Dignity goes out the window when mean old tariffs are involved. They even made the plaque gold… really trying to get into Trump's good books." Another concludes, "This is a pathetic capitulation to an authoritarian. Disappointed in Tim and in Apple."

Indeed, presenting a Shiny Thing to Trump is hardly a dignified look for Apple, but as some have suggested, lavishing praise and gifts on the president could be seen as Apple doing the bare minimum it needs to in order to avoid repercussions. As another Redditor comments, "Hot take: this isn’t that deep and it’s simply a man doing what he feels needs to be done to save his company and his ass from the rage of shareholders and consumers. I cannot imagine Cook enjoys this but it is part of the job."