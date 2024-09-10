Apple's iPhone 16 launch reveals a tech world in design crisis

News
By
published

In the age of AI, annual product launches feel more irrelevant than ever.

Is calling something a 'stunning new design' enough to make it a stunning new design? This was a question I found myself asking several times during Apple's 'Glowtime' event this week, during which the company revealed the latest additions to its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods line ups. I was frequently informed throughout the stream how incredible its new designs were – and it often felt like Apple was trying to convince itself, let alone me.

This was always going to be more software-centric event, with the iPhone 16 in particular created "from the ground up" to support 'Apple Intelligence', revealed during June's WWDC. With the rise of AI, software is arguably in a more interesting place than hardware right now (despite the efforts of several pointless AI gadgets to justify their existence). But when even Apple's hardware announcements seem to land not with a bang but a whimper, is it time to admit that, from a hardware perspective at least, the tech world is becoming increasingly dull?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles