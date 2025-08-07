So, you think you can tell the difference between AI and reality?

News
By published

This latest viral video may surprise you.

Madeline Salazar Ai video YouTube
(Image credit: Madeline Salazar / YouTube)

We all knew that AI-generated videos were coming, but I definitely wasn't prepared for how strikingly realistic these visuals are. In a recent viral video, YouTuber and Photoshop expert Madeline Salazar puts the internet's perception to the test by asking viewers to guess whether something on screen is real or AI-generated.

I know what you're thinking, "how could anyone not detect AI?", but it's actually a lot harder and not as obvious as you might expect. Throughout the video, Madeline sits and poses with various objects, including a horse and several wagons, as well as walking among chickens next to a coop.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1