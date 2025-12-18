Why McDonald's AI Christmas ad backfired so badly
Nobody, it seems, was loving it.
It hasn't been a good year for AI-generated Christmas campaigns. First we saw Coca-Cola release a slop fest of an ad, then McDonald's came along with 'It's the most terrible time of the year', a supposedly humorous ad featuring various festive mishaps. But the biggest mishap of all was the brazen use of AI, which led to a backlash so fierce the ad was pulled.
Following the backlash over its unsettling visuals and confusing message, the McDonald's Netherlands ad was swiftly deleted from YouTube. But why did it provoke such a heated response in the first place.
“AI can be an invaluable tool for creativity and innovation, but this incident demonstrates what happens when it operates without sufficient human oversight or an understanding of the human condition," Andrew Witts, Digital Marketing Strategist at Studio 36 Digital, told Creative Bloq. "Beyond the uncanny valley effect, the AI-generated ad simply missed the emotional mark. During a season when people seek joy, comfort, and connection, marketers aim to build a sense of warmth and resonance with their audience. This advert achieved the opposite, projecting a tone that felt bleak rather than festive."
"Of course, bad publicity is still publicity, and the backlash may well increase McDonald’s visibility as people search for the video, share reactions, and engage with the story. However, visibility without positive sentiment is a double-edged sword. Brands should treat this as a reminder that while generative AI has a legitimate place in creative workflows, it must be guided by cultural awareness, strategic thinking, and human judgment if it is to strengthen, rather than damage, brand perception."
So how can brands reduce the risk of an AI backlash? Witts proposes five ideas:
- Implement mandatory human review for all AI-generated creative.
- Test AI concepts with real audiences before scaling.
- Blend AI efficiency with human storytelling.
- Set clear brand guardrails for AI content.
- Monitor social sentiment in real time.
"When AI-generated work fails," Witts adds, "it’s usually because it loses touch with what audiences actually feel and value."
