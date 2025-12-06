New Percy Jackson billboard makes a huge splash (literally)

A new billboard for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has dropped, and it's taking immersive advertising to the next level. With a striking yet simple design, the God-tier billboard is a perfect example of how thinking outside the box can (quite literally) be a huge payoff.

The best adverts are often the ones that subvert our expectations – no mean feat given that the most iconic ad tropes have been recycled countless times over the decades. From guerrilla marketing to larger-than-life props, some of the most creative campaigns we've seen in recent years have captivated crowds with fresh ideas that take risks, and it's safe to say the new Percy Jackson billboard has earned the right to join the ranks.

A new ‘PERCY JACKSON’ billboard includes a physical waterfall effect pic.twitter.com/mqegfYJAS1December 4, 2025

On its own, the new billboard is fairly innocuous, featuring the Percy Jackson logo being attacked by a foreboding tentacle. It isn't until the lights begin to flicker and smoke appears that the immersive billboard comes to life, channelling the power of Poseidon. As the tentacle smashes down, real water rains down in a choppy waterfall that creates quite the splash zone for unsuspecting passersby.

Fans were suitably enamoured with the playful display, with one joking, "This is the most hydrated I’ve ever felt watching an ad. Insane marketing." Another praised "Impressive engineering behind this promotional setup, captures the watery essence of the Percy Jackson world perfectly," while one fan added, "The only problem with going this hard is that now fans expect every promo to be this dramatic." Oh well, there's nothing wrong with setting a new standard.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

